Brad Gjermundson
Extreme Broncs
at New Town, N.D.
First round: 1. Zeke Thurston and Spencer Wright, 87, $3,707; 3. Shorty Garrett and Jacobs Crawley, 83.5, $1,959; 5. Mitch Pollock and Taos Muncy, 81, $839; 7. Chuck Schmidt and Brody Cress, 80.5, $490.
Second round: 1. Jake Finlay, 87.5, $4,197; 2. Sterling Crawley, 86, $3,218; 3. Jade Blackwell and Wyatt Casper, 85, $1,959; 5. Shorty Garrett, 83, $979; 6. Brody Cress and Isaac Diaz, 82, $630; 8. Cort Scheer, 80, $420.
Finals: 1. Cort Scheer, 90.5, $4,040; 2. Wyatt Casper, 87, $3,060; 3. Jake Finlay, 85.5, $2,203; 4. Brody Cress, 85, $1,469; 5. Shorty Garrett, 84, $857; 6. Jade Blackwell, 83.5, $612.
Average: 1. Jake Finlay, 252, $6,296; 2. Wyatt Casper, 251.5, $4,827; 3. Cort Scheer and Shorty Garrett, 250.5, $2,938; 5. Zeke Thurston, 248.5, $1,469; 6. Brody Cress, 247.5, $1,049; 7. Jade Blackwell, 247, $839; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 241, $630.
PRCA San Francisco, Calif.
All-around cowboy: Sterling Humphry, $2,679, steer wrestling and team roping.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Levi Rudd, 4.7, $1,021; 2. Sterling Humphry and Monkey Stickler, 5.3, $638 each; 4. Dillon Hushour, 5.5, $255. Second round: 1. Stan Branco, 4.8, $1,021; 2. Blake Knowles, 5.1, $765; 3. Sterling Humphry, 5.3, $510; 4. Wyatt Spencer, 6.1, $255. Average: 1. Sterling Humphry, 10.6, $1,531; 2. Levi Rudd, 18.9, $1,148; 3. Wade Grimshaw, 22.4, $765; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 26.2, $383.
Team roping: 1. Colton Campbell/Dalton Pearce, 5.1, $1,774; 2. Tanner Kent/Joseph Shawnego, 5.5, $1,542; 3. Dan Williams Jr./Rylie Amarant, 6.3, $1,311; 4. Cutter Machado/Bob Brown, 6.4, $1,080; 5. Landon Gill/Jason Sanders and Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 6.5, $733; 7. Doyle Hoskins/Wyatt Cox, 7.1, $386; 8. Eric Brown/Michael Fuller, 7.8, $154.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Martin Joyce, 81, $902; 2. Jack Bentz and Cameron Messier, 78, $564; 4. Jay Joaquin, 76.5, $226. Second round: 1. Cameron Messier, 80, $902; 2. Nat Stratton, 79.5, $677; 3. Reed Neely, 79, $451; 4. Jack Bentz, 75.5, $226. Average: 1. Cameron Messier, 158, $902; 2. Jack Bentz, 153.5, $677; 3. Jay Joaquin, 151.5, $451; 4. Nat Stratton, 149.5, $226.
Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Farquer, 8.7, $1,924; 2. Taylor Santos, 8.9, $1,673; 3. Brushton Minton, 9.2, $1,422; 4. Seth Hall, 9.5, $1,171; 5. D.J. Parker and Catfish Brown, 10.2, $795; 7. J. Cody Jones, 10.3, $418; 8. King Pickett, 10.8, $167.
Barrel racing: 1. Kelsey Hayden, 15.61, $1,836; 2. Angie Hardin, 15.70, $1,574; 3. Mary Jo Camera, 15.75, $1,311; 4. Shelby Bates, 15.92, $1,136; 5. Kathy Petska, 15.95, $874; 6. Katrina Dugo, 15.98, $699; 7. Katie Pascoe, 16.02, $525; 8. Megan Champion, Kristel Ising and Lacey Lockard, 16.07, $262.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Corey Rickard, 80.5, $1,087; 2. Eli Necochea, 77.5, $815; 3. Paul Adem, 75.5, $543; 4. Hawk Whitt, 75, $272. Second round: 1. Hawk Whitt, 81.5, $1,087; 2. Clayton Savage, 80.5, $815; 3. Will Morris, 72, $543; 4. Eli Necochea, 62, $272. Average: 1. Hawk Whitt, 156.5 points on two head, $1,087; 2. Eli Necochea, 139.5, $815; 3. Corey Rickard and Clayton Savage, 80.5 on one head, $407.
