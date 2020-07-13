NRA Malta
Bareback: Chase Redfield, Opheim, 75, $345.92; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 69, 259.44; Micah Frasier, Ashland, 64, 172.96; Ethan Frasier, Ashland, 58, 86.48.
Saddle bronc: Tanner Hollenback, Dillon, 79, 458.72; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 78, 344.04; Alan Gobert, Browning, 78, 229.36; Josh Davison, Miles City, 77, 114.68.
Bull riding: Cole Hould, Havre, 77, 419.24; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank, 73, 314.43; Kelly Murnion, Jordan, 72, 209.62; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 65, 104.81.
Steer wrestling: Jhet Murphy, Helena, 6.2, 797.12; Logan Beattie, Helena, 7.6, 597.84; Tyler Houle, Browning, 7.8, 398.56; Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 7.9, 199.28.
Tie-down roping: Jade Gardner, Winnett, 9.6, 811.78; Bradley Hays, Bristow, 9.7, 620.78; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 10.1, 477.52; Coltin Rauch, Kalispell, 10.6, 310.39; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 11.2, 167.13.
Team roping: Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, 5.5, 942.82; Shay Carroll, La Junita/Levi Simpson, Arlington, 5.6, 720.98; Jade Stoddard, Sugar City/Cole Cooper, Clairmount, 5.9, 457.55; Chriss Cole/Brandon Cole, Harlem, 5.9, 457.55; Ben Folsom/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 6.0, 194.11.
Barrel racing: Tammy Joe Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.20, 806.90; Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 17.45, 667.78; Bella Fossum, Billings, 17.54, 528.66; Taylor Russell, Conrad, 17.55, 389.54; Amber Pulst, Livingston, 17.69, 194.77; Jill Ferdina, Glasgow, 17.69, 194.77.
Breakaway: Kayla Schmiedeke, Stevensville, 2.3, 774.18; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 2.5, 640.70; Sarah Verhelst, Pryor, 2.8, 507.22; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 3.4, 373.74; Sammy Jo Bird, Cut Bank, 3.9, 240.26; Dusti Stockton, Cut Bank, 4.1, 66.74; Casey Solomon, Havre, 4.1, 66.74.
Junior barrel racing: Hailey Burger, Helena, 17.91, 249.60; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 17.99, 187.20; Landry Larson, Sidney, 18.00, 124.80; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 18.27, 62.40.
Junior breakaway roping: Kiena Hougen, Melstone, 2.6, 208.80; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.5, 172.80; Hailey Burger, Helena, 3.7, 100.80; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 3.7, 100.80; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.7, 100.80; Garrett Larson, Sidney, 4.6, 36.
