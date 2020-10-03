PRCA The Gold Buckle Knockout

Stoneham, Colo., Sept. 30

Bareback: First round: 1. Richmond Champion, 89 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Baby Face, $2,470; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88, $1,894; 3. Jess Pope, 87, $1,400; 4. Tim O'Connell, 86.5, $906; 5. Winn Ratliff, 85.5, $576; 6. (tie) Tim Murphy and Cole Reiner, 85, $371 each; 8. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $247. Finals: 1. (tie) Richmond Champion, on The Cervi Brothers' Ain't No Angel, and Tim O'Connell, on The Cervi Brothers' William Wallace, 90.5 points, $1,921 each; 3. Jess Pope, 90, $1,098; 4. Chad Rutherford, 87, $549.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 89 points on The Cervi Brothers' Blood Angel, $2,470; 2. (tie) Tanner Butner and Stetson Wright, 87, $1,647 each; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Allen Boore, 86.5, $741 each; 6. Isaac Diaz, 84.5, $412; 7. Spencer Wright, 84, $329; 8. Lefty Holman, 82.5, $247. Finals: 1. Chase Brooks, 90.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer, $2,196; 2. Tanner Butner, 88, $1,647; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $1,098; 4. Allen Boore, 85.5, $549.

Big Sky Region

Dawson Community College

Sept. 25-26

Men's Team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 610.00; 2. Northwest College NWC 590.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 540.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 310.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 210.00; 6. University of Montana UMT 140.00; 7. Dawson Community College DAWSON 105.00.

Women's Team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 700.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 330.00, 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 170.00.

Men's All-around: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 290.00; 1. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 290.00; 3. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 220.00; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 210.00; 5. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 190.00; 6. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 175.00; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 110.00; 7. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 110.00.

Women's All-around: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 305.00; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 200.00; 3. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 95.00; 4. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 70.00; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 60.00.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 137.0; 2. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 77.0; 3. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 74.0; 3. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 74.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 72.0; 5. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 72.0; 7. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 69.0.

Bareback Riding: 1. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 147.0; 2. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 142.0; 3. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 138.0; 4. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 119.0; 5. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 130.0; 6. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 0.0.

Bull Riding: 1. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 138.0; 2. Ketzenberg, Justin Robert NWC 138.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 76.0; 4. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 72.0; 5. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 0.0; 6. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 71.0; 7. Colliness, Jud Daniel DAWSON 69.0; 7. Howell, Bo D NWC 0.0.

Tie Down Roping: 1. Danks, Daylon C MILES 24.9; 2. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 27.1; 3. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 27.2; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 27.4; 5. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 11.4; 6. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 31.3; 7. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 12.2; 8. Lesofski, Matthew Robert UMTW 44.2; 9. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 14.8.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 11.9; 2. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 13.9; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 19.3; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 16.3; 4. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 19.7; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 5.4; 7. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 22.5; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 21.4; 9. Teller, Wylie Kayden UMTW 6.1; 10. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 22.6

Team Roping Header: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 13.2; 2. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 22.6; 3. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 16.9; 4. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 26.7; 5. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 28.9; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 6.7; 7. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 7.7; 8. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 8.6.

Team Roping Heeler: 1. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 13.2; 2. Erickson, Kyler Lynn UMTW 22.6; 3. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 16.9; 4. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 26.7; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 28.9; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 6.7; 7. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 7.7; 8. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 8.6

Barrel Racing: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 35.45; 2. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 35.64; 3. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 35.58; 4. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 35.80; 5. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 39.66; 6. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 40.28; 7. Mussmann, Kynsee Dianne UMTW 35.93; 8. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 35.97; 9. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 41.00.

Breakaway Roping: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 5.5; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 5.6; 3. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 6.2; 4. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 7.4; 4. Brenner, Madison Lea MTSU 7.7; 6. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 15.6; 7. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 7.9; 8. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 3.7

Goat Tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.2; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 14.7; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 14.9; 4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 15.7; 5. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 17.8; 5. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 7.3; 7. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 18.3; 8. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 7.9

