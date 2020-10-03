PRCA The Gold Buckle Knockout
Stoneham, Colo., Sept. 30
Bareback: First round: 1. Richmond Champion, 89 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Baby Face, $2,470; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88, $1,894; 3. Jess Pope, 87, $1,400; 4. Tim O'Connell, 86.5, $906; 5. Winn Ratliff, 85.5, $576; 6. (tie) Tim Murphy and Cole Reiner, 85, $371 each; 8. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $247. Finals: 1. (tie) Richmond Champion, on The Cervi Brothers' Ain't No Angel, and Tim O'Connell, on The Cervi Brothers' William Wallace, 90.5 points, $1,921 each; 3. Jess Pope, 90, $1,098; 4. Chad Rutherford, 87, $549.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 89 points on The Cervi Brothers' Blood Angel, $2,470; 2. (tie) Tanner Butner and Stetson Wright, 87, $1,647 each; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Allen Boore, 86.5, $741 each; 6. Isaac Diaz, 84.5, $412; 7. Spencer Wright, 84, $329; 8. Lefty Holman, 82.5, $247. Finals: 1. Chase Brooks, 90.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer, $2,196; 2. Tanner Butner, 88, $1,647; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $1,098; 4. Allen Boore, 85.5, $549.
Big Sky Region
Dawson Community College
Sept. 25-26
Men's Team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 610.00; 2. Northwest College NWC 590.00; 3. University of Montana, Western UMTW 540.00; 4. Miles Community College MILES 310.00; 5. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 210.00; 6. University of Montana UMT 140.00; 7. Dawson Community College DAWSON 105.00.
Women's Team: 1. Montana State University MTSU 700.00, 2. University of Montana, Western UMTW 330.00, 3. Montana State University, Northern NMTC 170.00.
Men's All-around: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 290.00; 1. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 290.00; 3. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 220.00; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 210.00; 5. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 190.00; 6. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 175.00; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 110.00; 7. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 110.00.
Women's All-around: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 305.00; 2. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 200.00; 3. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 95.00; 4. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 70.00; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 60.00.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Morgan, Brand Jackson MTSU 137.0; 2. Turco, Tyler Michael UMT 77.0; 3. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 74.0; 3. Weeks, Cody Grant NWC 74.0; 5. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 72.0; 5. Glenn, Clancy A MTSU 72.0; 7. Biggers, Cole Jeffry NWC 69.0.
Bareback Riding: 1. McNulty, Cruz Tyler MILES 147.0; 2. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 142.0; 3. Smith, Brody Cameron UMTW 138.0; 4. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 119.0; 5. Frasier, Ethan Leonard MTSU 130.0; 6. Applegate, Judd Michael MTSU 0.0.
Bull Riding: 1. Bradshaw, Bruin Dixon NWC 138.0; 2. Ketzenberg, Justin Robert NWC 138.0; 3. Rogers, Sterling Richard NWC 76.0; 4. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn DAWSON 72.0; 5. Plaisted, Cameron Paul NWC 0.0; 6. McAlpine, Eldon B MTSU 71.0; 7. Colliness, Jud Daniel DAWSON 69.0; 7. Howell, Bo D NWC 0.0.
Tie Down Roping: 1. Danks, Daylon C MILES 24.9; 2. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 27.1; 3. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU 27.2; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 27.4; 5. Koenig, Albert Corey MTSU 11.4; 6. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 31.3; 7. Lytle, Taylen Jay UMT 12.2; 8. Lesofski, Matthew Robert UMTW 44.2; 9. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 14.8.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Currin, Kolby James MTSU 11.9; 2. Nannini, Michael Henry MTSU 13.9; 3. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW 19.3; 4. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 16.3; 4. Nelson, Jake DeVol MTSU 19.7; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 5.4; 7. Yeager, Garret William UMTW 22.5; 7. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 21.4; 9. Teller, Wylie Kayden UMTW 6.1; 10. Beattie, Logan John MTSU 22.6
Team Roping Header: 1. Whitman, Jaret James MTSU 13.2; 2. Parker, Wesley Jim UMTW 22.6; 3. Three Irons, Rope Tie NMTC 16.9; 4. Olson, Treygan Jack NMTC 26.7; 5. Farr, Jessi Joann UMTW 28.9; 6. Faulkner, Jake Murray MTSU 6.7; 7. Johnson, Clay Ellis MTSU 7.7; 8. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 8.6.
Team Roping Heeler: 1. Leno, Teegan James MTSU 13.2; 2. Erickson, Kyler Lynn UMTW 22.6; 3. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith UMTW 16.9; 4. Bartholomew, Brett Owen UMTW 26.7; 5. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 28.9; 6. Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU 6.7; 7. Cathey, Maclain Lyle MTSU 7.7; 8. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 8.6
Barrel Racing: 1. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 35.45; 2. McDonald, Shai RaNai MTSU 35.64; 3. Fossum, Isabella Alice MTSU 35.58; 4. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU 35.80; 5. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU 39.66; 6. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 40.28; 7. Mussmann, Kynsee Dianne UMTW 35.93; 8. Wilson, Brooke Marie MTSU 35.97; 9. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 41.00.
Breakaway Roping: 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC 5.5; 2. Kerns, Samantha Ann MTSU 5.6; 3. Lufkin, Ryland Ann UMTW 6.2; 4. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU 7.4; 4. Brenner, Madison Lea MTSU 7.7; 6. Witter, Mikayla Fae UMTW 15.6; 7. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 7.9; 8. Koenig, Ashley Dale MTSU 3.7
Goat Tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU 14.2; 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae MTSU 14.7; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose UMTW 14.9; 4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU 15.7; 5. Williams, Michelle T MTSU 17.8; 5. Beyer, Leighton J UMTW 7.3; 7. Bolich, Savanna Hope MTSU 18.3; 8. Jenkins, Breanna Renette UMTW 7.9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.