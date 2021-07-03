Home of Champions Rodeo Xtreme Bulls
Red Lodge, July 1
Bull riding: * 1. Creek Young, 86.5, $4,131; 2. Dustin Boquet, 85, $3,203; 3. Parker Breding, 82.5, $2,408; 4. (tie) Brady Portenier and Conner McClure, 81, $1,347 each; 6. Shad Winn, 76, $817; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
