Home of Champions Rodeo Xtreme Bulls

Red Lodge, July 1

Bull riding: * 1. Creek Young, 86.5, $4,131; 2. Dustin Boquet, 85, $3,203; 3. Parker Breding, 82.5, $2,408; 4. (tie) Brady Portenier and Conner McClure, 81, $1,347 each; 6. Shad Winn, 76, $817; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Tags

Load comments