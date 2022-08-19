Yellowstone River Round-Up

Billings

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86 points; 2. Leighton Berry, 84.5; 3. Ty Owens, 82; 4. Donny Proffit, 80; 5. Ethan Mazurenko, 72; 6. A.J. Ruth, 71.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Ross Mosher, 3.9 seconds; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.8; 3. Denver Roy, 5.0; 4. Will Powell, 5.2; 5. Newt Novich, 5.7; 6. Timmy Sparing, 5.8.

Team roping leaders: 1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.0 seconds; 2. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.3; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.4; 4. Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.7; 5. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.9; 6. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 5.0.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Chase Brooks, 84 points; 2. Tanner Butner, 81; 3. Ian Forbes McGivney, 78; 4. Connor Murnion, 76.5; 5. (tie) Q Taylor and Chris Williams, 75 each.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Macon Murphy, 8.7 seconds; 2. (tie) Cooper Mills and Clayton Smith, 8.8 each; 4. Logan Vick, 9.2; 5. E.J. Panetta, 9.3; 6. Everett Reeves, 9.4.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Jessica Routier, 15.37 seconds; 2. Michelle Alley, 15.41; 3. Tia Murphy, 15.64; 4. Ashley Day, 15.72; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.76; 6. Abigail Knight, 15.78.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

