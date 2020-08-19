Big Timber Weekly PRCA Rodeo

Aug. 19

All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $1,415, tie-down roping, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Jake Kesl, 76, $277; 2. Brandley Peabody, 66, $166; 3. Luke Wozney, 43, $111.

Steer wrestling: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 4.5, $534; 2. Will Powell, 4.6, $400; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.8, $267; 4. Newt Novich, 5.2, $133.

Team roping: 1. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 6.2, $981 each; 2. Brooks Dahozy/JC Flake, 6.4, $812; 3. Steven Duby/Taylor Duby, 11.0, $643; 4. Hank Hollenbeck/John Bell, 12.5, $474; 5. Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert, 12.6, $305; 6. Spencer Mitchell/Jason Duby, 13.7, $169.

Saddle bronc: 1. Connor Murnion, 83, $346; 2. Jesse Kruse, 79.5, $259; 3. Caleb McMillan, 77, $173; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 76.5, $86.

Tie-down roping: 1. Hank Hollenbeck, 8.3, $760; 2. Catfish Brown, 8.5, $570; 3. (tie) Josh Eirikson and Al Koenig, 9.4, $285 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Shelby McCamey, 17.45, $605; 2. Lisa Anderson, 17.58, $526; 3. Timber Allenbrand, 17.79, $447; 4. Gayleen Malone, 17.87, $368; 5. Cally Goyins, 17.95, $290; 6. Lexi Bagnell, 17.97, $211; 7. Hannah Sharon, 17.99, $132; 8. Callie Wollenburg, 18.02, $53.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Ike Sankey, 13.7 seconds, $483; 2. Bill Benson, 13.9, $363; 3. (tie) Caleb McMillan and Hank Hollenbeck, 18.6, $181 each. Second round: 1. Troy Tillard, 12.2 seconds, $483; 2. Taylor Davidson, 13.7, $363; 3. T.K. Tillard, 15.6, $242; 4. Colt Bruegman, 15.8, $121. Average: 1. Bill Benson, 33.7 seconds on two head, $725; 2. Caleb McMillan, 37.3, $544; 3. Troy Tillard, 12.2 on one head, $363; 4. (tie) Taylor Davidson and Ike Sankey, 13.7, $91 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Ruger Piva, 85.5, $464; 2. Connor Murnion, 72.5, $357; 3. Josh Frost, 72, $250; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Eastern Montana Fair Rodeo

at Miles City, Aug. 18-19

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $1,015, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Bronc Marriott, and Cole Reiner, 85, $888 each; 3. (tie) Shane O'Connell and Caleb Bennett, 84.5, $381 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Callaway, 4.2, $1,166; 2. Scott Guenthner, 4.6, $874; 3. Kalane Anders, 4.9, $583; 4. Bridger Chambers, 5.2, $291.

Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.5, $1,224 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 4.9, $1,013; 3. Brady Tryan/Trent Tunke, 5.1, $802; 4. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 5.3, $591; 5. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.5, $380; 6. Bryce Bott/Logan Brown, 6.7, $211.

Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Wright, 87, $1,015; 2. Cody DeMoss, 84.5, $761; 3. Isaac Diaz, 84, $508; 4. (tie) Chet Johnson and Zeke Thurston, 83, $127 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Reid Zapalac, 8.9, $1,104; 2. Tyler Forsberg, 9.6, $914; 3. Joe Schmidt, 9.7, $723; 4. Cody Craig, 9.9, $533; 5. West Smith, 10.2, $343; 6. Ben Robinson, 10.4, $190.

Barrel racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.45, $1,034; 2. Jessica Routier, 16.51, $887; 3. Tiany Schuster, 16.60, $739; 4. Jackie Ganter, 16.64, $640; 5. Destri Devenport, 16.68, $493; 6. Dona Kay Rule, 16.72, $394; 7. Ivy Hurst, 16.73, $296; 8. Timber Allenbrand, 16.80, $197; 9. Lexie Goss, 16.81, $148; 10. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Heather Crowley, 16.84, $49 each.

Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 89, $1,015; 2. Cole Melancon, 88.5, $761; 3. Parker Breding, 87, $508; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 83, $254.

PRCA Fallon County Fair & Rodeo

at Baker, Aug. 15-16

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $4,834, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87, $4,371; 2. Richmond Champion, 86.5, $3,351; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Nate McFadden, 84, $2,040 each; 5. Cole Reiner, 83, $1,020; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Jesse Pope, 82.5, $656 each; 8. Spur Lacasse, 82, $437.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Riley Reiss, Cade Staton and Dylan Schroeder, 3.2, $3,895 each; 4. (tie) Walt Arnold and Tanner Milan, 3.3, $2,749 each; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 3.5, $2,062; 7. (tie) Will Lummus and Jacob Edler, 3.6, $1,375 each; 9. (tie) Cody Devers and Rowdy Parrott, 3.7, $458 each.

Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.4, $5,403 each; 2. Eli Lord/Levi O'Keeffe, 4.5, $4,834; 3. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 4.6, $4,265; 4. (tie) Derick Fleming/Ike Folsom and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.7, $3,412 each; 6. (tie) Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox and Jon Peterson/Cash Hetzel, 4.8, $2,275 each; 8. (tie) Paul David Tierney/Matt Kasner, Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates, 4.9, $853 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Hay, 88.5, $4,174; 2. Ryder Wright, 88, $3,200; 3. Colt Gordon, 87, $2,365; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Wade Sundell, 86, $1,252 each; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay, Kolby Wanchuk and Layton Green, 84.5, $556 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.7, $6,162; 2. (tie) Colton Farquer, Marty Yates and Haven Meged, 7.8, $4,865 each; 5. (tie) Colt Papy and Lucas Potter, 7.9, $3,243 each; 7. Westyn Hughes, 8.1, $2,270; 8. Blake Ash, 8.2, $1,622; 9. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Kyle Lucas, 8.3, $649 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 16.08, $5,063; 2. Jessica Routier, 16.26, $4,050; 3. Tiany Schuster, 16.28, $3,291; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 16.38, $2,531; 5. Ashley Castleberry, 16.46, $2,025; 6. Ryann Pedone, 16.47, $1,519; 7. Stevi Hillman, 16.50, $1,266; 8. Lisa Anderson, 16.51, $1,139; 9. Stephanie Curtis, 16.53, $1,013; 10. Megan Swint, 16.56, $886; 11. (tie) Erin Williams and Terri Kaye Kirkland, 16.60, $696 each; 13. Lois Ferguson, 16.61, $506; 14. Ivy Hurst, 16.62, $380; 15. Cally Goyins, 16.66, $253.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 10.0, $1,781; 2. J.P. Wickett, 11.0, $1,474; 3. (tie) Billy Good and Vin Fisher Jr., 11.5, $1,013 each; 5. (tie) Jess Tierney and Trenton Johnson, 12.0, $430 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Reo Lohse and Tuf Cooper, 9.2, $1,627 each; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 10.3, $1,167; 4. Taylor Santos, 10.5, $860; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $553; 6. Chet Herren, 11.1, $307. Third round: 1. Chet Herren, 10.2, $1,781; 2. Billy Good, 10.3, $1,474; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.9, $1,167; 4. (tie) Jess Tierney and Jim Locke, 11.7, $706 each; 6. (tie) Bill Benson and Thomas Smith, 12.3, $154 each. Average: 1. Chet Herren, 34.9 (3), $2,671; 2. Rocky Patterson, 37.8, $2,211; 3. Shay Good, 39.3, $1,750; 4. Jim Locke, 39.7, $1,290; 5. Jess Tierney, 46.6, $829; 6. Connor McNeil, 52.5, $461.

Bull riding: 1. Caleb McMillan, 85, $4,145; 2. Trey Kimzey, 84.5, $3,178; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 84, $2,349; 4. Tyler Bingham, 81, $1,520; 5. (tie) Chase Dougherty and Levi Gray, 80.5, $829 each; 7. Parker Breding, 76.5, $553; 8. (tie) Stetson Wright, Josh Frost and Sage Kimzey, 74, $138 each.

Baker PRCA Breakaway Roping

Aug. 15-16

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Jessica Magilke, 2.10, $1,795; 2. (tie) Willow Nicholas, JJ Hampton, Samantha Jorgenson and Joey Williams, 2.20, $1,210 each; 6. (tie) Tracey Bolich, Macy Fuller and Gracely Speth, 2.30, $390 each. Second round: 1. Amanda Coleman, 2.20, $1,795; 2. Kirby Eppert, 2.30, $1,561; 3. Rickie Engesser, 2.40, $1,327; 4. Talli Pokorny, 2.50, $1,093; 5. Brenda White, 2.80, $859; 6. Willow Nicholas, 12.00, $624; 7. Macy Fuller, 12.10, $390; 8. Sarah Morrissey, 12.30, $156. Average: 1. Kirby Eppert, 4.80 (2), $2,693; 2. Talli Pokorny, 5.10, $2,341; 3. Amanda Coleman, 5.20, $1,990; 4. Rickie Engesser, 5.50, $1,639; 5. Brenda White, 5.60, $1,288; 6. Willow Nicholas, 14.20, $937; 7. Macy Fuller, 14.40, $585; 8. Sarah Morrissey, 15.30, $234.

McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo

at Circle, Aug. 13-15

All-around cowboy: Curtis Cassidy, $783, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Orin Larsen, and Anthony Thomas, 87 points, $1,358 each; 3. Jamie Howlett, 86.5, $843; 4. (tie) Mike Solberg and Tanner Aus, 85, $445 each; 6. Wyatt Denny, 84.5, $234.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Devers, 3.7, $1,622; 2. (tie) Justice Johnson and Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.8, $1,202 each; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.3, $783; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 4.8, $503; 6. Newt Novich, 5.1, $280.

Team roping: 1. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 4.1, $2,432 each; 2. (tie) Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.3, $1,798 each; 5. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,163; 6. Blake Teixeira/Jerren Johnson, 4.5, $846; 7. Turner Harris/Matt Zancanella, 4.6, $529; 8. (tie) Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $71 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $1,963; 2. (tie) Lefty Holman and Tegan Smith, 87, $1,308 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 86, $720; 5. Tanner Butner, 84.5, $458; 6. Chet Johnson, 84, $327; 7. Chuck Schmidt, 83, $262; 8. Ryder Wright, 82, $196.

Tie-down roping: 1. Timber Moore, 7.1, $1,581; 2. (tie) Marty Yates and Clint Kindred, 7.4, $1,172 each; 4. Wyatt Imus, 7.6, $763; 5. Cody Huber, 7.7, $491; 6. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $136 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 14.81, $1,523; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 14.82, $1,305; 3. Kathy Grimes, 14.95, $1,088; 4. Tara Stimpson, 14.98, $943; 5. Megan Swint, 14.99, $725; 6. Stevi Hillman, 15.02, $580; 7. Lisa Anderson, 15.03, $435; 8. (tie) Jessica Routier and Destri Devenport, 15.05, $254 each; 10. (tie) Emily Taylor and Molly Otto, 15.06, $73 each.

Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 91, $1,787; 2. Josh Frost, 87.5, $1,354; 3. Levi Gray, 86.5, $975; 4. Sage Kimzey, 86, $650; 5. Elijah Mora, 85, $379; 6. Casey Fredericks, 84.5, $271.

