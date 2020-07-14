PRCA world standings
(Top 15)
All-around: 1 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $66,943.73; 2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $62,256.28; 3 Stetson Wright Milford UT $37,970.23; 4 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $20,977.76; 5 Laramie Allen Llano TX $15,017.10; 6 Marcus Theriot Poplarville MS $14,936.23; 7 Bart Brunson Terry MS $13,433.44; 8 Rhen Richard Roosevelt UT $12,736.85; 9 Luke Gee Stanford MT $8,103.67.
Bareback: 1 Tim O'Connell Zwingle IA $91,078.87; 2 Kaycee Feild Genola UT $63,408.36; 3 Jamie Howlett Rapid City SD $49,697.54; 4 Leighton Berry Weatherford TX $49,512.12; 5 Tilden Hooper Carthage TX $46,383.89; 6 Clayton Biglow Clements CA $43,227.50; 7 Mason Clements Draper UT $42,871.83; 8 Tanner Aus Granite Falls MN $39,921.35; 9 Ty Breuer Mandan ND $39,742.53; 10 Orin Larsen Inglis MB $34,008.35; 11 Winn Ratliff Leesville LA $29,260.32; 12 Jake Brown Cleveland TX $27,512.65; 13 Richmond Champion The Woodlands TX $26,978.47; 14 Taylor Broussard Estherwood LA $26,965.92; 15 Jesse Pope Marshall MO $26,750.40.
Steer wrestling: 1 Matt Reeves Cross Plains TX $85,212.99; 2 Tyler Waguespack Gonzales LA $44,448.51; 3 Jacob Talley Keatchie LA $41,181.86; 4 Dakota Eldridge Elko NV $37,889.96; 5 Jacob Edler State Center IA $35,561.46; 6 Jace Melvin Fort Pierre SD $32,946.30; 7 Tanner Brunner Ramona KS $32,091.72; 8 Curtis Cassidy Donalda AB $31,187.37; 9 Bridger Anderson Carrington ND $30,879.49; 10 Jule Hazen Ashland KS $28,481.87; 11 Ty Erickson Helena MT $27,434.02; 12 Jesse Brown Baker City OR $25,999.02; 13 Will Lummus Byhalia MS $25,160.73; 14 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID $24,566.09; 15 Dirk Tavenner Rigby ID $24,552.98.
Team roping headers: 1 Luke Brown Rock Hill SC $70,980.74; 2 Clay Smith Broken Bow OK $56,085.29; 3 Dustin Egusquiza Marianna FL $50,895.95; 4 Charly Crawford Stephenville TX $49,133.60; 5 Colby Lovell Madisonville TX $40,773.04; 6 Clay Tryan Billings MT $38,828.10; 7 Cody Snow Los Olivos CA $38,826.14; 8 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $36,183.69; 9 Clay Ullery Valleyview AB $33,580.47; 10 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $31,733.79; 11 Nelson Wyatt Clanton AL $30,744.77; 12 Levi Simpson Ponoka AB $30,388.68; 13 Matt Sherwood Pima AZ $26,411.54; 14 Tyler Wade Terrell TX $26,117.87; 15 Chad Masters Cedar Hill TN $24,520.38.
Team roping heelers: 1 Joseph Harrison Marietta OK $63,755.11; 2 Jade Corkill Fallon NV $56,085.29; 3 Logan Medlin Tatum NM $48,525.17; 4 Jake Long Coffeyville KS $45,857.11; 5 Travis Graves Jay OK $45,241.21; 6 Shay Dixon Carroll La Junta CO $36,258.34; 7 Hunter Koch Vernon TX $36,183.69; 8 Levi Lord Sturgis SD $31,943.27; 9 Paden Bray Stephenville TX $31,733.79; 10 Paul Eaves lonedell MO $31,423.44; 11 Jake Edwards Ocala FL $30,675.07; 12 Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente SP $27,391.05; 13 Billie Jack Saebens Nowata OK $25,321.02; 14 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton TX $24,520.38; 15 Buddy Hawkins II Columbus KS $23,930.60.
Saddle bronc: 1 Wyatt Casper Pampa TX $138,997.05; 2 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $64,242.09; 3 Ryder Wright Beaver UT $57,885.37; 4 Shorty Garrett Eagle Butte SD $51,597.60; 5 Allen Boore Axtell UT $51,211.09; 6 Cole Elshere Faith SD $40,336.26; 7 Jacobs Crawley Stephenville TX $36,631.28; 8 Dawson Hay Wildwood AB $35,331.40; 9 Sterling Crawley Huntsville TX $34,915.41; 10 Rusty Wright Milford UT $31,903.66; 11 Lefty Holman Visalia CA $30,994.73; 12 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $29,733.77; 13 Tegan Smith Winterset IA $26,319.91; 14 Spencer Wright Milford UT $25,747.18; 15 Isaac Diaz Desdemona TX $25,657.04.
Tie-down roping: 1 Shad Mayfield Clovis NM $144,692.22; 2 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $55,303.58; 3 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska OK $42,205.87; 4 Caddo Lewallen Morrison OK $41,468.43; 5 Cory Solomon Prairie View TX $36,990.90; 6 Ryan Jarrett Comanche OK $35,261.74; 7 Timber Moore Aubrey TX $34,620.68; 8 Tyson Durfey Brock TX $34,596.87; 9 Ty Harris San Angelo TX $33,095.94; 10 Haven Meged Miles City MT $32,319.11; 11 Shane Hanchey Sulphur LA $31,695.49; 12 Marty Yates Stephenville TX $30,855.70; 13 Adam Gray Seymour TX $30,659.61; 14 Riley Pruitt Gering NE $30,034.68; 15 Catfish Brown Collinsville TX $28,932.25.
Steer roping: 1 Billy Good Wynnewood OK $28,740.67; 2 Cole Patterson Pratt KS $27,752.36; 3 Trevor Brazile Decatur TX $27,681.82; 4 Landon McClaugherty Tilden TX $27,431.16; 5 J. Tom Fisher Andrews TX $24,918.48; 6 Garrett Hale Snyder TX $22,962.11; 7 Thomas Smith Barnsdall OK $19,983.19; 8 Scott Snedecor Fredericksburg TX $19,612.20; 9 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews TX $19,447.35; 10 Cody Lee Gatesville TX $18,724.44; 11 Jess Tierney Hermosa SD $17,348.70; 12 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $16,540.25; 13 Shay Good Abilene TX $16,342.92; 14 Tuf Cooper Decatur TX $14,625.93; 15 Jim Locke Miami TX $13,429.50.
Bull riding: 1 Sage Kimzey Strong City OK $73,236.80; 2 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $66,876.06; 3 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett TX $59,489.60; 4 Ky Hamilton Mackay QL $58,519.87; 5 Parker McCown Montgomery TX $44,121.01; 6 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $43,098.93; 7 Levi Gray Dairy OR $42,383.56; 8 Colten Fritzlan Rifle CO $40,158.30; 9 J.T. Moore Alvin TX $37,740.19; 10 Trevor Kastner Roff OK $37,698.89; 11 Denton Fugate Niangua MO $37,554.14; 12 Jeff Askey Athens TX $36,922.03; 13 Brody Yeary Morgan Mill TX $35,029.05; 14 Tyler Bingham Honeyville UT $33,723.19; 15 Ty Wallace Collbran CO $32,630.61.
WPRA World standings
(Top 15)
Barrel racing: 1 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $71,393.01; 2 Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $61,431.83; 3, Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $52,135.58; 4 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $46,416.93; 5, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $36,223.46; 6, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $31,946.64; 7, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $31,175.74 24; 8, Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $30,684.70; 9, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $28,911.45; 10, Cheyenne Wimberley (G), Stephenville, TX, $27,888.17; Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $27,220.45; 12, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $26,208.99; 13, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $25,317.71; 14, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, $24,545.65; 15, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX, $23,750.52.
PRCA Steele, N.D.
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $917, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Jamie Howlett, 80, $526; 2. Ben Kramer, 76, $395; 3. Jordan Pelton, 73.5, $263; 4. Tanner Wyatt Phillips, 73, $132.
Steer wrestling: 1. Joe Nelson, 3.5 seconds, $865; 2. Eli Lord, 4.0, $649; 3. Jake Fulton, 4.1, $432; 4. Cade Staton, 4.2, $216.
Team roping: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.4, $1,111 each; 2. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.5, $920; 3. Braden Pirrung/Levi O'Keeffe, 4.8, $728; 4. Jared Odens/Emit Valnes, 5.4, $536; 5. Jordan Staton/Carey Bevan, 5.8, $345; 6. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 9.7, $192.
Saddle bronc: 1. Connor Murnion, 88, $917; 2. Trey Elshere, 85.5, $688; 3. Shorty Garrett, 84.5, $459; 4. Jacob Kammerer, 83, $229.
Tie-down roping: 1. Myles Kenzy, 7.6, $996; 2. Ben Robinson, 8.0, $747; 3. Haven Meged, 8.5, $498; 4. Dustin Entzel, 8.6, $249.
Barrel racing: 1. Kristen Zancanella, 16.19, $692; 2. Carey Rivinius, 16.28, $602; 3. Cora Borman, 16.30, $511; 4. Latricia Mundorf, 16.45, $421; 5. Stephanie Curtis, 16.48, $331; 6. Tess Dolezal, 16.57, $241; 7. Bobbi Grann, 16.59, $150; 8. Jessica Routier, 16.63, $60.
Bull riding: * 1. Clayton Sellars, 83, $1,008; 2. Lon Danley, 80, $825; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Elko, Nev.
All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $2,623, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Austin Foss, 86.5, $3,260; 2. Orin Larsen, 85, $2,499; 3. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $1,847; 4. Spur Lacasse, 83.5, $1,195; 5. Tilden Hooper, 83, $761; 6. Caleb Bennett, 81.5, $543; 7. Mason Clements, 80.5, $435; 8. (tie) Richmond Champion and Chad Rutherford, 80, $163 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Will Lummus, 3.6, $2,454; 2. Olin Hannum, 3.8, $2,134; 3. (tie) Sterling Humphry, Ringo Robinson and Mike McGinn, 3.9, $1,494 each; 6. (tie) Landon Beardsworth, SHOOP Stocking and Kalane Anders, 4.0, $533 each.
Team roping: 1. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.2 seconds, $3,474 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Cory Petska and Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.6, $2,925 each; 4. (tie) Jr. Dees/Cody Cowden, Rhett Anderson/Olin Pulham and Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 4.7, $2,011 each; 7. Lane Ivy/Dillon Wingereid, 5.1, $1,280; 8. Blake Teixeira/Evan Arnold, 5.2, $914; 9. Jaxson Tucker/Cesar de la Cruz, 5.3, $548; 10. Brodi Jones/Braydin Evans, 5.4, $183.
Saddle bronc: 1. Riggin Smith, 88, $3,260; 2. Joe Harper, 86.5, $2,499; 3. Jesse Wright, 86, $1,847; 4. Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $1,195; 5. (tie) Lane Schuelke, Spencer Wright and Chase Brooks, 83, $580 each; 8. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Mitch Pollock and Tanner Butner, 82.5, $109 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Garrett Busby and Tyler Forsberg, 8.0, $2,623 each; 3. Shane Hanchey, 8.1, $2,186; 4. Ty Harris, 8.2, $1,894; 5. Westyn Hughes, 8.3, $1,603; 6. Taylor Santos, 8.7, $1,311; 7. Ryan Jarrett, 8.8, $1,020; 8. Shad Mayfield, 9.2, $729; 9. Zack Jongbloed, 9.3, $437; 10. Jack Tyner, 9.4, $146.
Barrel racing: 1. Tanya Jones, 16.15, $2,356; 2. (tie) Abby Phillips and Marcie Wilson, 16.20, $1,826 each; 4. Amanda Welsh, 16.24, $1,413; 5. Jimmie Smith, 16.27, $1,178; 6. Rainy Robinson, 16.28, $824; 7. Ryann Pedone, 16.30, $589; 8. Kindyl Scruggs, 16.31, $471; 9. Sophie Palmore, 16.34, $412; 10. (tie) Nellie Miller and Brittney Barnett, 16.38, $324 each; 12. Jill Wilson, 16.39, $236.
Bull riding: 1. Riker Carter, 85, $3,638; 2. (tie) D.J. Parker Jr. and Derek Kolbaba, 84.5, $2,425 each; 4. Parker McCown, 84, $1,334; 5. Tim Bingham, 76.5, $849; 6. Hayes Weight, 74, $606; 7. Rylan Wright, 69, $485; 8. Brody Yeary, 68, $364.
