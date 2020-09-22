PRCA Xtreme Bulls Finale
Nephi, Utah, Sept. 19
Bull riding: First round: 1. (tie) Clayton Sellars, and Trey Benton III, 88.5, $4,484 each; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 88, $2,876; 4. (tie) Parker McCown and Dustin Boquet, 87, $1,523 each; 6. Trey Kimzey, 86, $846; 7. (tie) Josh Frost and Colten Fritzlan, 85.5, $592 each. * Finals: 1. Josh Frost, 89, $4,061; 2. Stetson Wright, 87, $3,158; 3. Clayton Sellars, 84, $2,369; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 83, $1,692; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Josh Frost, 174.5 points on two head, $8,460; 2. Clayton Sellars, 172.5, $6,486; 3. Stetson Wright, 171.5, $4,794; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 168.5, $3,102; 5. Trey Benton III, 88.5 on one head, $1,974; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, 88, $1,410; 7. (tie) Dustin Boquet and Parker McCown, 87, $987 each. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Gooding Pro Rodeo
Gooding, Idaho, Sept. 17-19
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,269, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Kaycee Feild, 89.5, $4,124; 2. Clayton Biglow, 87, $3,162; 3. Connor Hamilton, 86.5, $2,337; 4. Tilden Hooper, 86, $1,512; 5. Logan Patterson, 85.5, $962; 6. Tim O'Connell, 85, $687; 7. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Winn Ratliff, 84, $481 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Jesse Brown, 3.7, $2,898 each; 3. (tie) Baylor Roche and Bridger Anderson, 3.8, $2,254 each; 5. (tie) Shayde Etherton and Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,610 each; 7. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Will Lummus, 4.1, $966 each; 9. Scott Guenthner, 4.2, $483; 10. (tie) Dalton Massey, Eli Lord and Kodie Jang, 4.3, $54 each.
Team roping: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.4, $3,929 each; 2. Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 4.6, $3,516; 3. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.7, $3,102; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $2,688; 5. Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 5.0, $2,275; 6. Clint Kap/Dan Scarbrough, 5.2, $1,861; 7. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Jake Cooper/Lane Mitchell, 5.3, $1,241 each; 9. Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, 5.5, $620; 10. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 5.6, $207.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, and Logan Hay, 87, $3,687 each; 3. Ryder Wright, 85, $2,365; 4. Wade Sundell, 84.5, $1,530; 5. (tie) Tegan Smith and CoBurn Bradshaw, 84, $835 each; 7. (tie) Ben Andersen and Kolby Wanchuk, 83.5, $487 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Clint Robinson and Charlie Gibson, 8.6, $4,230 each; 3. (tie) Spencer Moulton, Haven Meged and Riley Pruitt, 8.9, $3,055 each; 6. Justin Smith, 9.0, $2,115; 7. Matt Shiozawa, 9.1, $1,645; 8. Marty Yates, 9.3, $1,175; 9. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Macon Murphy, 9.5, $470 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 17.00, $2,971; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 17.09, $2,526; 3. Nellie Miller, 17.10, $2,080; 4. Michelle Alley, 17.14, $1,783; 5. Ryann Pedone, 17.15, $1,486; 6. Deanna Davis, 17.22, $1,040; 7. Italy Sheehan, 17.27, $743; 8. Brittney Barnett, 17.32, $594; 9. Sharon Harrell, 17.36, $520; 10. Tarryn Lee, 17.38, $446; 11. (tie) Marcie Wilson and Kellie Collier, 17.39, $334 each.
Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 90, $4,004; 2. Brady Portenier, 87.5, $3,070; 3. Stetson Wright, 86.5, $2,269; 4. Creek Young, 85, $1,468; 5. Trey Kimzey, 84, $934; 6. Josh Frost, 78, $667; 7. Shad Winn, 77.5, $534; 8. Colten Fritzlan, 74.5, $400.
PRCA Mountain States Steer Roping Circuit Finals
Torrington, Wyo., Sept. 19
Steer roping: First round: 1. Chris Glover, 11.4 , $700; 2. Travis Mills, 12.8, $525; 3. Ty Tillard, 14.0, $350; 4. Paul Fornstrom, 15.5, $175. Second round: 1. Troy Tillard, 11.9, $700; 2. Trey Sheets, 13.0, $525; 3. Ty Tillard, 13.6, $350; 4. Chris Glover, 13.8, $175. Third round: 1. Reo Lohse, 11.1, $700; 2. Travis Mills, 12.5, $525; 3. Trey Sheets, 14.2, $350; 4. Colt Bruegman, 14.8, $175. Fourth round: 1. Ty Tillard, 10.2, $700; 2. Taylor Davidson, 10.9, $525; 3. Buck Mekelburg, 11.6, $350; 4. Chris Glover, 12.0, $175. Fifth round: 1. Will McBride, 11.7, $700; 2. (tie) Chris Glover and Troy Tillard, 12.8, $437 each; 4. Taylor Davidson, 14.3, $175. Average: 1. Chris Glover, 70.8 (5), $2,099; 2. Wade Shoemaker, 82.2, $1,574; 3. Travis Mills, 57.0 (4), $1,049; 4. Dave Sedar, 62.2, $525.
