PRCA San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, Trenten Montero and Tim O'Connell, 88, $5,670; 4. Kody Lamb, 87, $2,673; 5. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $1,701; 6. Caleb Bennett, 85.5, $1,215; 7. Clint Laye, 85, $972; 8. Logan Patterson and Ty Breuer, 84, $364.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Milan, 3.8, $9,287; 2. Josh Clark, Tyler Pearson, Bridger Chambers and Will Lummus, 3.9, $6,843; 6. Riley Duvall, 4.0, $4,399; 7. Jacob Edler and Matt Reeves, 4.1, $2,933; 9. Blake Mindemann, 4.2, $1,466; 10. Stephen Culling and Taz Olson, 4.4, $244.

Team roping: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.5, $9,287; 2. Spencer Mitchell/Tyler Worley, 4.6, $8,310; 3. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $6,843; 5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.1, $5,377; 6. Garrett Rogers/Coleby Payne and Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.2, $3,910; 8. Dustin Bird/Ross Ashford, 5.7, $2,444; 9. Ty Blasingame/Cole Davison, 6.4, $1,466; 10. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 7.0, $489.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cort Scheer, 90, $6,401; 2. Sterling Crawley, 89.5, $4,908; 3. Tegan Smith, 88.5, $3,627; 4. Shorty Garrett, 88, $2,347; 5. Dawson Hay, 87, $1,494; 6. Zeke Thurston, Ross Griffin and Jake Finlay, 86.5, $854.

Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, 8.2, $9,216; 2. Riley Pruitt, Cimarron Boardman and Marty Yates, 8.6, $7,276; 5. Tyson Durfey and Taylor Santos, 9.4, $4,850; 7. Cooper Martin, 9.5, $3,395; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 9.7, $2,425; 9. Tuf Cooper, 9.9, $1,455; 10. Shane Hanchey, 10.0, $485.

Bull riding: 1. Jordan Spears, 91 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Bumblebee, $6,373; 2. Garrett Tribble, 89, $4,886; 3. (tie) Koby Radley and Trevor Kastner, 87.5, $2,974 each; 5. Josh Frost, 83, $1,487; 6. J.T. Moore, 77.5, $1,062; 7. Cole Melancon, 76.5, $850; 8. Jeff Askey, 74, $637.

PRCA Pueblo, Colo.

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,379, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Seth Hardwick and Clint Laye, 83.5, $2,137; 3. Will Lowe, 82, $1,371; 4. Tucker Zingg and Logan Patterson, 81, $726; 6. Orin Larsen, 80, $403; 7. Hunter Carter, 79.5, $323; 8. Craig Wisehart and Jamie Howlett, 79, $121.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Chance Honey, 4.4, $1,083; 2. Brody Cleveland, 4.7, $896; 3. Kalane Anders, 5.0, $709; 4. Chisum Docheff, 5.2, $523; 5. Tait Kvistad, 5.4, $336; 6. Stephen Culling and Beau Clark, 5.5, $93. Second round: 1. Cole McNamee and Kalane Anders, 4.9, $989; 3. Aaron Vosler, 5.1, $709; 4. Jesse Jolly, 5.5, $523; 5. Joseph Buffington, 5.7, $336; 6. Tanner Jackson, 6.2, $187. Average: 1. Kalane Anders, 9.9, $1,624; 2. Joseph Buffington, 11.4, $1,344; 3. Chance Honey and Chisum Docheff, 11.6, $924; 5. Brody Cleveland, 11.8, $504; 6. Gage Greer, 12.9, $280.

Team roping: First round: 1. Travis Bounds/T.J. Watts, Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn and Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 6.0, $1,141; 4. Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell, 6.7, $666; 5. Ken McKibbin/Jorge Cruz, 6.9, $428; 6. Braxton Morgan/C.L. Morgan, 7.0, $238. Second round: 1. Jase Staudt/Clancey Kreutzer, 5.3, $1,379; 2. Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 5.9, $1,141; 3. Travis Bounds/T.J. Watts, 6.3, $903; 4. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 6.5, $666; 5. Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 6.9, $428; 6. Philip Schuman/Josh Fillmore and Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 7.7, $119. Average: 1. Travis Bounds/T.J. Watts, 12.3, $2,068; 2. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 12.5, $1,711; 3. Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 12.9, $1,355; 4. Philip Schuman/Josh Fillmore, 15.1, $998; 5. Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 17.0, $642; 6. Jesse Sheffield/Derek Pake Younger, 19.6, $357.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 90 points on Vold Rodeo's Moon Valley, $2,420; 2. Lane Schuelke, 87, $1,855; 3. (tie) Garrett Buckley and Isaac Diaz, 83, $1,129 each; 5. (tie) Roper Kiesner and Kobyn Williams, 82.5, $484 each; 7. Rusty Wright, 82, $323; 8. (tie) Brody Cress and Taygen Schuelke, 81.5, $121 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.2, $1,160; 2. Darnell Johnson, 9.6, $960; 3. Stetson Vest, 9.7, $760; 4. Cody McCartney, 9.9, $560; 5. Ryan Belew, 10.3, $360; 6. Quay Howard, 10.5, $200. Second round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 9.2, $1,160; 2. Quay Howard, 9.3, $960; 3. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.7, $760; 4. Tyler Boxleitner, Darnell Johnson and Cimarron Boardman, 10.2, $373. Average: 1. Ryan Thibodeaux, 18.9, $1,741; 2. Quay Howard and Darnell Johnson, 19.8, $1,291; 4. Tyler Boxleitner, 21.8, $840; 5. Lane Livingston, 23.1, $540; 6. Stetson Vest, 24.2, $300.

Barrel racing: 1. Emily Miller, 17.50, $2,299; 2. Taryn Boxleitner, 17.60, $1,954; 3. Nicole Waggoner, 17.66, $1,609; 4. Kaylynn Cate, 17.70, $1,380; 5. Janie Johnson and Ronnie Will, 17.74, $977 each; 7. Kelley Schnaufer, 17.75, $575; 8. Michelle Alley, 17.81, $460; 9. Lorie Diodosio and Jean Winters, 17.85, $374; 11. Kelly Yates, 17.87, $287; 12. Lana Randall, 17.88, $230.

Bull riding: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 82.5, $2,988; 2. Ruger Piva and Cody Strite, 81, $2,029; 4. Jeff Bertus, 77.5, $1,167; 5. Dillon Tyner, 77, $783; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 68, $591; no other qualified rides.

