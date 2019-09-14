PRCA Pendleton, Ore.

All-around cowboy: Trevor Brazile, $14,131, tie-down roping, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: Finals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 89, $1,650; 2. Orin Larsen, 88, $1,250; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $900; 4. Richmond Champion, 86, $600; 5. Mason Clements, 85, $350; 6. Tim O'Connell, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Tilden Hooper, 174 points on two head, $6,124; 2. Orin Larsen, 173, $4,695; 3. Caleb Bennett, 171, $3,470; 4. Tim O'Connell, 170.5, $2,245; 5. Kody Lamb, 170, $1,429; 6. Clint Laye, 168.5, $1,021; 7. Richmond Champion, 167.5, $817; 8. Logan Patterson, Mason Clements and Joel Schlegel, 166.5, $204.

Steer wrestling: Finals: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $1,320; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.4, $1,092; 3. Stephen Culling, 5.7, $865; 4. Bubba Boots, 6.3, $637; 5. Bridger Chambers, 6.6, $410; 6. Justin Kimsey, 9.8, $228. Average: 1. Jesse Brown, 14.8 seconds on three head, $5,977; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 15.7, $5,198; 3. Bridger Chambers, 16.6, $4,418; 4. Bubba Boots, 18.9, $3,638; 5. Stephen Culling, 19.0, $2,859; 6. Jason Thomas, 23.2, $2,079; 7. Justin Kimsey, 23.7, $1,299; 8. Dalton Massey, 25.6, $520.

Team roping: Finals: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 4.8, $1,610; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 5.7, $1,332; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 5.9, $1,055; 4. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 7.0, $777; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 7.2, $500; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.2, $278. Average: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 17.1 seconds on three head, $7,042 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 17.5, $6,123; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 17.7, $5,205; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 19.2, $4,286; 5. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 19.8, $3,368; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 24.1, $2,449; 7. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 26.5, $1,531; 8. Clay Ruiz/Brent Lockett, 30.5, $612.

Saddle bronc: Finals: 1. Colt Gordon, 89, $1,650; 2. Jesse Wright, 88, $1,250; 3. Spencer Wright, 87, $900; 4. Bradley Harter, 86.5, $600; 5. Dawson Hay, 86, $350; 6. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Colt Gordon, 175 points on two head, $5,341; 2. Jesse Wright, 173.5, $4,095; 3. Spencer Wright and Cody DeMoss, 173, $2,493; 5. Bradley Harter, 171.5, $1,246; 6. Sterling Crawley, 170.5, $890; 7. Dawson Hay, 170, $712; 8. Isaac Diaz, 164, $534.

Tie-down roping: Finals: 1. Bo Pickett, 9.0, $1,334; 2. Justin Parke, 9.5, $1,104; 3. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $874; 4. Roger Nonella, 9.8, $644; 5. Trevor Brazile, 10.1, $414; 6. Jared Parke, 10.8, $230. Average: 1. Riley Pruitt, 28.4 seconds on three head, $6,431; 2. Trevor Brazile, 31.3, $5,592; 3. Bo Pickett, 32.2, $4,753; 4. Jared Parke, 32.3, $3,915; 5. Taylor Santos, 32.6, $3,076; 6. Roger Nonella, 32.7, $2,237; 7. Justin Parke, 33.1, $1,398; 8. Joey Dickens, 40.3, $559.

Barrel racing: Finals: 1. Kacey Gartner, 28.37, $2,211; 2. Ericka Nelson, 28.44, $1,659; 3. Leia Pluemer, 28.73, $1,106; 4. Fallon Taylor, 28.77, $553. Average: 1. Cheyenne Allan, 57.59 seconds on two head, $5,225; 2. Kacey Gartner, 57.68, $4,478; 3. Emily McKinnies, 57.84, $3,732; 4. Ericka Nelson, 57.88, $3,234; 5. Leia Pluemer, 58.05, $2,488; 6. Kristin Brashears, 58.08, $1,990; 7. Fallon Taylor, 58.17, $1,493; 8. Jody Tucker, 58.33, $995; 9. Riata Goemmer, 58.81, $746; 10. Italy Sheehan, 62.95, $498.

Steer roping: Finals: 1. Kim Ziegelgruber, 16.3, $1,117; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 16.9, $924; 3. Gib Bell, 18.5, $732; 4. Trey Wallace, 18.7, $539; 5. Cody Lee, 19.1, $347; 6. Trevor Brazile, 21.3, $193. Average: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 46.5 seconds on three head, $5,949; 2. Kim Ziegelgruber, 47.0, $5,173; 3. Trevor Brazile, 48.0, $4,397; 4. Gib Bell, 52.7, $3,621; 5. Trey Wallace, 53.7, $2,845; 6. Cody Lee, 54.4, $2,069; 7. Jason Evans, 27.9 on two head, $1,293; 8. Chet Herren, 29.5, $517.

Bull riding: Finals: 1. Sage Kimzey, 90.5, $2,050; 2. Koby Radley, 87, $1,650; 3. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $1,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Sage Kimzey, 174.5 points on two head, $5,299; 2. Koby Radley, 173, $4,062; 3. Jeff Askey, 169.5, $3,003; 4. Trevor Kastner, 87 on one head, $1,943; 5. Jordan Spears, 84, $1,236; 6. Riker Carter, 82.5, $883; 7. Cole Melancon, 81.5, $707; 8. J.T. Moore, 80.5, $530.

