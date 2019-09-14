PRCA Pendleton, Ore.
All-around cowboy: Trevor Brazile, $14,131, tie-down roping, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback: Finals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 89, $1,650; 2. Orin Larsen, 88, $1,250; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $900; 4. Richmond Champion, 86, $600; 5. Mason Clements, 85, $350; 6. Tim O'Connell, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Tilden Hooper, 174 points on two head, $6,124; 2. Orin Larsen, 173, $4,695; 3. Caleb Bennett, 171, $3,470; 4. Tim O'Connell, 170.5, $2,245; 5. Kody Lamb, 170, $1,429; 6. Clint Laye, 168.5, $1,021; 7. Richmond Champion, 167.5, $817; 8. Logan Patterson, Mason Clements and Joel Schlegel, 166.5, $204.
Steer wrestling: Finals: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $1,320; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.4, $1,092; 3. Stephen Culling, 5.7, $865; 4. Bubba Boots, 6.3, $637; 5. Bridger Chambers, 6.6, $410; 6. Justin Kimsey, 9.8, $228. Average: 1. Jesse Brown, 14.8 seconds on three head, $5,977; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 15.7, $5,198; 3. Bridger Chambers, 16.6, $4,418; 4. Bubba Boots, 18.9, $3,638; 5. Stephen Culling, 19.0, $2,859; 6. Jason Thomas, 23.2, $2,079; 7. Justin Kimsey, 23.7, $1,299; 8. Dalton Massey, 25.6, $520.
Team roping: Finals: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 4.8, $1,610; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 5.7, $1,332; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 5.9, $1,055; 4. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 7.0, $777; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 7.2, $500; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.2, $278. Average: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 17.1 seconds on three head, $7,042 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 17.5, $6,123; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 17.7, $5,205; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 19.2, $4,286; 5. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 19.8, $3,368; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 24.1, $2,449; 7. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 26.5, $1,531; 8. Clay Ruiz/Brent Lockett, 30.5, $612.
Saddle bronc: Finals: 1. Colt Gordon, 89, $1,650; 2. Jesse Wright, 88, $1,250; 3. Spencer Wright, 87, $900; 4. Bradley Harter, 86.5, $600; 5. Dawson Hay, 86, $350; 6. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Colt Gordon, 175 points on two head, $5,341; 2. Jesse Wright, 173.5, $4,095; 3. Spencer Wright and Cody DeMoss, 173, $2,493; 5. Bradley Harter, 171.5, $1,246; 6. Sterling Crawley, 170.5, $890; 7. Dawson Hay, 170, $712; 8. Isaac Diaz, 164, $534.
Tie-down roping: Finals: 1. Bo Pickett, 9.0, $1,334; 2. Justin Parke, 9.5, $1,104; 3. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $874; 4. Roger Nonella, 9.8, $644; 5. Trevor Brazile, 10.1, $414; 6. Jared Parke, 10.8, $230. Average: 1. Riley Pruitt, 28.4 seconds on three head, $6,431; 2. Trevor Brazile, 31.3, $5,592; 3. Bo Pickett, 32.2, $4,753; 4. Jared Parke, 32.3, $3,915; 5. Taylor Santos, 32.6, $3,076; 6. Roger Nonella, 32.7, $2,237; 7. Justin Parke, 33.1, $1,398; 8. Joey Dickens, 40.3, $559.
Barrel racing: Finals: 1. Kacey Gartner, 28.37, $2,211; 2. Ericka Nelson, 28.44, $1,659; 3. Leia Pluemer, 28.73, $1,106; 4. Fallon Taylor, 28.77, $553. Average: 1. Cheyenne Allan, 57.59 seconds on two head, $5,225; 2. Kacey Gartner, 57.68, $4,478; 3. Emily McKinnies, 57.84, $3,732; 4. Ericka Nelson, 57.88, $3,234; 5. Leia Pluemer, 58.05, $2,488; 6. Kristin Brashears, 58.08, $1,990; 7. Fallon Taylor, 58.17, $1,493; 8. Jody Tucker, 58.33, $995; 9. Riata Goemmer, 58.81, $746; 10. Italy Sheehan, 62.95, $498.
Steer roping: Finals: 1. Kim Ziegelgruber, 16.3, $1,117; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 16.9, $924; 3. Gib Bell, 18.5, $732; 4. Trey Wallace, 18.7, $539; 5. Cody Lee, 19.1, $347; 6. Trevor Brazile, 21.3, $193. Average: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 46.5 seconds on three head, $5,949; 2. Kim Ziegelgruber, 47.0, $5,173; 3. Trevor Brazile, 48.0, $4,397; 4. Gib Bell, 52.7, $3,621; 5. Trey Wallace, 53.7, $2,845; 6. Cody Lee, 54.4, $2,069; 7. Jason Evans, 27.9 on two head, $1,293; 8. Chet Herren, 29.5, $517.
Bull riding: Finals: 1. Sage Kimzey, 90.5, $2,050; 2. Koby Radley, 87, $1,650; 3. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $1,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Sage Kimzey, 174.5 points on two head, $5,299; 2. Koby Radley, 173, $4,062; 3. Jeff Askey, 169.5, $3,003; 4. Trevor Kastner, 87 on one head, $1,943; 5. Jordan Spears, 84, $1,236; 6. Riker Carter, 82.5, $883; 7. Cole Melancon, 81.5, $707; 8. J.T. Moore, 80.5, $530.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.