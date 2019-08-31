PRCA Plains
All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,336, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Leighton Berry, 84, $1,567; 2. Skyler Erickson, 83, $1,187; 3. Caleb Bennett, 81, $854; 4. Tristan Hansen, 78, $570; 5. Buck Lunak, 77.5, $332; 6. Logan Patterson and Wyatt Bloom, 77, $119.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lambert, 3.6, $2,054; 2. Josh Clark, 3.8, $1,786; 3. Ty Erickson, 3.9, $1,518; 4. Tucker Allen, 4.0, $1,250; 5. Dirk Tavenner and Jacob Talley, 4.2, $848; 7. Tanner Milan, Cody Devers and Luke Gee, 4.3, $208.
Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Landon Williams, 5.4, $1,336; 2. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 5.7, $1,106; 3. Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 6.1, $875; 4. Will Powell/Riley Bailey and Jack Graham/Sam Levine, 6.2, $530; 6. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.6, $230.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88, $1,567; 2. Wyatt Hageman and Sage Newman, 83, $1,021; 4. Cody DeMoss, 82.5, $570; 5. Alan Gobert, 80, $332; 6. Gray Mapston, 78.5, $237.
Tie-down roping: 1. Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.6, $2,017; 2. Dane Kissack, 9.7, $1,669; 3. Cooper Martin, 10.1, $1,322; 4. Ben Ayre, 10.6, $974; 5. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.9, $626; 6. Bryce Bott, 11.0, $348.
Barrel racing: 1. Teri Bangart, 17.09, $1,589; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 17.24, $1,362; 3. Tara Stimpson, 17.26, $1,135; 4. Milee Dailey, 17.28, $984; 5. Cheyenne Allan and Hailey Kinsel, 17.29, $681; 7. Megan Champion, 17.37, $454; 8. Tillar Murray, 17.40, $303; 9. Abigail Knight, 17.42, $227; 10. Leia Pluemer, 17.46, $151.
Bull riding: 1. Trey Kimzey, 86, $3,017; 2. Tyler Bingham, 84.5, $2,313; 3. Dustin Boquet, 82.5, $1,710; 4. Hawk Whitt, 80, $1,106; 5. Lon Danley, 78.5, $704; 6. Parker McCown, 77.5, $503; 7. Koby Radley, 71.5, $402; 8. Cole Wagner, 70, $302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.