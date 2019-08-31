PRCA Plains

All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,336, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Leighton Berry, 84, $1,567; 2. Skyler Erickson, 83, $1,187; 3. Caleb Bennett, 81, $854; 4. Tristan Hansen, 78, $570; 5. Buck Lunak, 77.5, $332; 6. Logan Patterson and Wyatt Bloom, 77, $119.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lambert, 3.6, $2,054; 2. Josh Clark, 3.8, $1,786; 3. Ty Erickson, 3.9, $1,518; 4. Tucker Allen, 4.0, $1,250; 5. Dirk Tavenner and Jacob Talley, 4.2, $848; 7. Tanner Milan, Cody Devers and Luke Gee, 4.3, $208.

Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Landon Williams, 5.4, $1,336; 2. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 5.7, $1,106; 3. Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 6.1, $875; 4. Will Powell/Riley Bailey and Jack Graham/Sam Levine, 6.2, $530; 6. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.6, $230.

Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88, $1,567; 2. Wyatt Hageman and Sage Newman, 83, $1,021; 4. Cody DeMoss, 82.5, $570; 5. Alan Gobert, 80, $332; 6. Gray Mapston, 78.5, $237.

Tie-down roping: 1. Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.6, $2,017; 2. Dane Kissack, 9.7, $1,669; 3. Cooper Martin, 10.1, $1,322; 4. Ben Ayre, 10.6, $974; 5. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.9, $626; 6. Bryce Bott, 11.0, $348.

Barrel racing: 1. Teri Bangart, 17.09, $1,589; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 17.24, $1,362; 3. Tara Stimpson, 17.26, $1,135; 4. Milee Dailey, 17.28, $984; 5. Cheyenne Allan and Hailey Kinsel, 17.29, $681; 7. Megan Champion, 17.37, $454; 8. Tillar Murray, 17.40, $303; 9. Abigail Knight, 17.42, $227; 10. Leia Pluemer, 17.46, $151.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Kimzey, 86, $3,017; 2. Tyler Bingham, 84.5, $2,313; 3. Dustin Boquet, 82.5, $1,710; 4. Hawk Whitt, 80, $1,106; 5. Lon Danley, 78.5, $704; 6. Parker McCown, 77.5, $503; 7. Koby Radley, 71.5, $402; 8. Cole Wagner, 70, $302.

