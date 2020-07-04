Rodeo

PRCA

Rodeo Roundup

July 3-4

All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $296, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Dalton May, on Powder River Rodeo's Jungle Jane, and Brandley Peabody, on Powder River Rodeo's Jungle Fever, 71 points, $395 each; 3. Chase Redfield, 55, $226; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.8 seconds, $978; 2. Timmy Sparing, 3.9, $733; 3. Kolby Bignell, 4.9, $489; 4. Connor McKell, 5.0, $244.

Team roping: 1. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 4.6 seconds, $1,363 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 4.8, $1,128; 3. Taylor Winn/Kycen Winn, 5.1, $893; 4. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.3, $658; 5. Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger, 5.7, $423; 6. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 5.8, $235.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Travis Nelson, on Powder River Rodeo's Shaken Not Stirred, and Josh Davison, on Powder River Rodeo's Black Velvet, 79 points, $540 each; 3. John Birkholz, 78.5, $308; 4. Sage Newman, 77, $154.

Tie-down roping: 1. Kevin Peterson, 10.7 seconds, $1,184; 2. Matt Kenney, 10.8, $888; 3. Jade Gardner, 11.1, $592; 4. Trevin Baumann, 11.7, $296.

Barrel racing: 1. Emily Miller, 17.35 seconds, $860; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.37, $737; 3. Taylour Russell, 17.39, $614; 4. Cambra Smith, 17.52, $532; 5. Madison Wilkerson, 17.54, $409; 6. Rene' Cloninger, 17.55, $327; 7. Shai McDonald, 17.56, $246; 8. Tia Murphy, 17.57, $164; 9. Lexi Bagnell, 17.60, $123; 10. Emily Hamrick, 17.61, $82.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

Cody Stampede

July 1-4

All-around cowboy: Tuf Cooper, $9,706, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Fire, $5,887; 2. Tim O'Connell, 87.5, $4,513; 3. Jake Brown, 87, $3,336; 4. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $2,158; 5. (tie) Kash Wilson and Cole Reiner, 86, $1,177 each; 7. Tyler Berghuis, 85.5, $785; 8. (tie) Dantan Bertsch, Tilden Hooper and Richmond Champion, 85, $196 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Kilburg, 3.6 seconds, $6,318; 2. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,653; 3. Will Lummus, 3.9, $4,988; 4. (tie) Stockton Graves, Jace Melvin and Nick Guy, 4.2, $3,658 each; 7. Blake Mindemann, 4.3, $2,328; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,663; 9. (tie) Mike McGinn, Luke Branquinho, Clayton Hass and Termaine Debose, 4.5, $333 each.

Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $8,671 each; 2. Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins, 4.9, $7,758; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1, $5,933 each; 6. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.3, $3,651 each; 8. (tie) Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, 5.4, $1,369 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Rusty Wright, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Medicine Woman, $5,584; 2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $4,281; 3. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $3,164; 4. Wyatt Casper, 87, $2,047; 5. (tie) Layton Green, Ryder Wright, Jake Watson and Mitch Pollock, 86, $884 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) West Smith and Tuf Cooper, 8.0 seconds, $8,223 each; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $6,853; 4. Tyson Durfey, 8.3, $5,939; 5. Stetson Vest, 8.4, $5,025; 6. (tie) Blake Ash, Reese Riemer and Timber Moore, 8.5, $3,198 each; 9. (tie) Tyler Forsberg and Rial Englehart, 8.6, $914 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Paige Jones, 17.10 seconds, $8,387; 2. Jill Wilson, 17.20, $6,709; 3. Mary Walker, 17.26, $5,451; 4. Lake Mehalic, 17.32, $4,193; 5. Margo Crowther, 17.35, $3,355; 6. Meka Farr, 17.38, $2,516; 7. Chris Gibson, 17.40, $2,097; 8. Shelley Morgan, 17.42, $1,887; 9. Lindsay Kruse, 17.44, $1,677; 10. (tie) Ashley Castleberry, Kelly Yates and Sidney Forrest, 17.46, $1,258 each; 13. Jimmie Smith, 17.47, $839; 14. Stevi Hillman, 17.49, $629; 15. (tie) Kindyl Scruggs and Dona Rule, 17.50, $210 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.3, $1,483; 3. Mike Chase, 9.8, $1,174; 4. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and J.P. Wickett, 9.9, $710 each; 6. Ty Herd, 10.4, $309. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 8.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Tuf Cooper, 9.1, $1,483; 3. Jim Locke, 9.5, $1,174; 4. Chet Herren, 10.0, $865; 5. (tie) Coy Thompson and Trey Sheets, 10.1, $432 each. Average: 1. Garrett Hale, 20.2 seconds on two head, $2,687; 2. Thomas Smith, 21.1, $2,224; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 21.3, $1,760; 4. Trey Sheets, 21.4, $1,297; 5. J.P. Wickett, 22.2, $834; 6. Roger Branch, 22.3, $463.

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Katie Mundorf and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.10 seconds, $4,012 each; 3. Kirby Eppert, 2.20, $3,172; 4. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.30, $2,612; 5. (tie) Lari Guy, Kelsie Chace, JJ Hampton and Jordan Fabrizio, 2.50, $1,213 each.

Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Lookin' Up, $5,866; 2. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Stetson Wright, 88.5, $3,910 each; 4. Hawk Whitt, 87.5, $2,151; 5. Colby Demo, 87, $1,369; 6. Boudreaux Campbell, 86, $978; 7. Shane Proctor, 85.5, $782; 8. Chase Dougherty, 85, $587.

