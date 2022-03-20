PRCA
RodeoHouston
Houston, Feb. 28-March 19
Super Shootout
Championship Round
Bareback: 1. Rocker Steiner, 91 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Dream Machine; 2. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Jesse Pope, 89; 4. Will Lowe, 88; 5. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Cole Reiner, 86, $1,500 each; 7. Chad Rutherford, 85, $1,500; 8. Orin Larsen, 84, $1,500; 9. Garret Shadbolt, 83, $1,500; 10. Jacob Lees, NS, $1,500.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 4.2 seconds; 2. (tie) Timmy Sparing and Jacob Talley, 4.6; 4. Hunter Cure, 5.0; 5. J.D. Struxness, 5.0, $1,500; 6. Tucker Allen, 5.4, $1,500; 7. Will Lummus, 7.5, $1,500; 8. Dirk Tavenner, 7.8, $1,500; 9. (tie) Jace Melvin and Dustin Merritt, NT, $1,500 each.
Team roping: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.1 seconds; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.3; 3. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.5; 4. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 5.6; 5. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 15.0, $1,250 each; 6. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, Riley Minor/Brady Minor, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Colby Lovell/Shay Carroll and Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, NT, $1,250 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Casper, 91 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Larry Culpepper; 2. (tie) Dawson Hay and Sage Newman, 88; 4. Stetson Wright, 87; 5. Rusty Wright, 87, $1,250; 6. (tie) Layton Green and Leon Fountain, 85, $1,250 each; 8. Lefty Holman, 83, $1.250; 9. (tie) Damian Brennan and Mitch Pollock, NS, $1,250 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 7.7 seconds; 2. (tie) Tyler Milligan and Tuf Cooper, 7.9; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.0; 5. Shad Mayfield, 8.3, $1,250; 6 Hunter Herrin, 8.4, $1,500; 7. Blane Cox, 8.6, $1,500; 8. Kincade Henry, 9.2, $1,500; 9. Ty Harris, 9.8, $1,500; 10. Ryan Jarrett, NT, $1,500.
Barrel racing: 1. Jordon Briggs, 14.55 seconds; 2. Nellie Miller, 14.67; 3. Kassie Mowry, 14.71; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 14.74; 5. Emma Charleston, 14.96, $1,250; 6. Dona Kay Rule, 15.13, $1,250; 7. Wenda Johnson, 15.16, $1,250; 8. Lois Ferguson, 15.29, $1,250; 9. Jimmie Smith, 20.05, $1,250; 10. Molly Otto, 20.37, $1,250.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright, on Stockyards Rodeo's Here To Party and Josh Frost, on Stockyards Rodeo's Assault & Battery, 90 points; 3. Jeff Askey, 86; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, 83; 5. Sage Kimzey, 82, $1,250; 6. Clayton Savage, 81, $1,250; 7. (tie) Blaine Beaty, Parker Breding, Colten Fritzlan and Jordan Hansen, NS, $1,250 each.
Championship Shootout
Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 89 points on Cervi Rodeo's Bay Nation, $50,00; 2. Rocker Steiner, 88, $20,000; 3. R.C. Landingham, 87, $10,000; 4. Will Lowe, 86, $5,500.
Steer wrestling: 1. Hunter Cure, 4.0 seconds, $50,000; 2. Tanner Brunner, 4.6, $20,000; 3. Timmy Sparing, 14.1, $10,000; 4. Jacob Talley, NT, $5,500.
Team roping: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 6.4 seconds, $50,000; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 9.3, $20,000; 3. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, NT, $7,550 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Sage Newman, 93 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Billie, $50,000; 2. Wyatt Casper, 90, $20,000; 3. Stetson Wright, 88, $10,000; 4. Dawson Hay, NS, $5,500.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 7.7 seconds, $50,000; 2. Tyler Milligan, 8.2, $20,000; 3. Tuf Cooper, 8.3, $10,000; 4. Zack Jongbloed, NT, $5,500.
Barrel racing: 1. Jordon Briggs, 14.33 seconds, $50,000; 2. Kassie Mowry, 14.55, $20,000; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 14.80, $10,000; 4. Nellie Miller, 19.80, $5,500.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Wright, 93 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Yellowstone, $50,000; 2. (tie) Josh Frost, Jeff Askey and Roscoe Jarboe, NS, $11,833 each.
