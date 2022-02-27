PRCA
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio, Feb. 10-26
Semifinals and finals results
Bareback
Semifinal 1: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 87, $5,000; 2. Kody Lamb, 86, $4,000; 3. Jesse Pope, 85.5, $3,000; 4. Leighton Green, 85, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, $11,000; 2. Leighton Berry, $8,500; 3. Jesse Pope, $7,500; 4. Kody Lamb, $6,250; 5. Cole Reiner, $6,250.
Semifinal 2: 1. Tim O’Connell, 88., $5,000; 2. Richmond Champion, 87, $4,000; 3. Mason Clements, 85.5, $3,000; 4. Kaycee Feild, 85, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Tim O’Connell, $10,500; 2. Richmond Champion, $8,500; 3. Kaycee Feild, $6,000; 4. Mason Clements, $5,500; 5. Clayton Biglow, $5,500.
Wildcard: 1. Jayco Roper, 85, $5,000; 2. Jamie Howlett, 84, $4,000; 3. Shane O'Connell, 82, $3,000; 4. Tristan Hansen, 81, $2,000.
Finals: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91.5, $15,000; 2. (tie) Jess Pope and Tim O’Connell, 89.5, $7,500 each; 4. Cole Reiner, 88.5, $3,000.
Champion: Kaycee Feild, $21,000
Steer wrestling
Semifinal 1: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.4, $5,000; 2. Tristan Martin, 4.6, $4,000; 3. Bridger Anderson, 5.1, $3,000; 4. Rowdy Parrott, 5.3, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Ty Erickson, $9,000; 2. Tristan Martin, $7,500; 3. Bridger Anderson, $6,500; 4. Dakota Eldridge, $6,250; 5. J.D. Struxness, $5,750.
Semifinal 2: 1. Will Lummus, 3.9, $5,000; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $4,000; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 4.3, $3,000; 4. Shane Frey, 4.5, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Will Lummus, $9,500; 2. Jesse Brown, $8,250; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $6,250; 4. Shane Frey, $4,500; 5. Stockton Graves, $3,750.
Wildcard: 1. Rowdy Parrott, 4.1, $5,000; 2. Payden McIntyre, 4.5, $4,000; 3. Wyatt Jurney, 4.7, $3,000; 4. Dalton Massey, 5.0, $2,000.
Finals: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.4, $15,000; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 3.6, $10,000; 3. Stockton Graves, 3.8, $5,000; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.1, $3,000.
Champion: J.D. Struxness, $20,750
Team roping
Semifinal 1: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.9, $5,000 each; 2. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 4.8, $4,000; 3. Quinn Kesler, 5.2, $3,000; 4. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 5.3, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, $11,000 each; 2. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, $9,000; 3. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, $6,000; 4. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, $5,500; 5. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, $4,500.
Semifinal 2: 1. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, 4.4, $5,000 each; 2. (tie) Cory Kidd/Lane Mitchell and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.9, $3,500 each; 4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, $10,500 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, $7,250; 3. Cory Kidd/Lane Mitchell, $5,500; 4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, $4,750; 5. Reno Stoebner/Joseph Harrison, $4,750.
Wildcard: 1. (tie) Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler and Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 4.2, $4,500 each; 3. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.3, $3,000; 4. Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 13.8, $2,000.
Finals: 1. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres and Reno Stoebner/Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $12,500 each; 3. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 9.1, $5,000; 4. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, 9.3, $3,000.
Champions: Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, $21,500 each.
Saddle bronc
Semifinal 1: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright, and Brody Cress, on, 85, $4,500 each; 3. (tie) Chase Brooks, Dawson Hay, Cody DeMoss and Kole Ashbacher, 84.5, $1,250 each. Final qualifiers: 1. Stetson Wright, $10,750; 2. Brody Cress, $9,500; 3. Chase Brooks, $7,250; 4. Logan Hay, $7,000; 5. Kole Ashbacher, $4,250.
Semifinal 2: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, and Lefty Holman, on, 89.5, $4,500 each; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Ryder Wright, 87, $2,500 each. Final qualifiers: 1. Zeke Thurston, $10,750; 2. Wyatt Casper, $8,500; 3. Lefty Holman, $8,000; 4. Ryder Wright, $6,000; 5. Layton Green, $5,250.
Wildcard: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $5,000; 2. Sterling Crawley, 86.5, $4,000; 3. Lucas Macza, 85, $3,000; 4. Sage Newman, 83, $2,000.
Finals: 1. Stetson Wright, 90.5 points on Pete Carrs Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper, $15,000; 2. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Layton Green, 90, $7,500 each; 4. (tie) Ryder Wright and Kole Ashbacher, 89.5, $1,500 each.
Champion: Stetson Wright, $25,750
Tie-down roping
Semifinal 1: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.7, $5,000; 2. (tie) Cory Solomon and Matt Shiozawa, 8.3, $3,500 each; 4. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Chance Oftedahl, 8.4, $1,000 each. Final qualifiers: 1. Shane Hanchey, $7,500; 2. Matt Shiozawa, $7,000; 3. Cooper Martin, $7,000; 4. Cory Solomon, $6,000; 5. Shad Mayfield, $5,000.
Semifinal 2: 1. Riley Pruitt, 7.1, $5,000; 2. Haven Meged, 7.6, $4,000; 3. John Douch, 7.7, $3,000; 4. Tuf Cooper, 8.1, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Riley Pruitt, $9,500; 2. Haven Meged, $9,000; 3. John Douch, $7,000; 4. Tuf Cooper, $4,500; 5. Stetson Vest, $3,500.
Wildcard: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Kincade Henry, 8.1, $4,500 each; 3. (tie) Macon Murphy and Lucas Potter, 8.2, $2,500 each.
Finals: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.2, $15,000; 2. Cooper Martin, 7.5, $10,000; 3. Haven Meged, 7.8, $5,000; 4. John Douch, 7.9, $3,000.
Champion: Tuf Cooper, $19,500
Barrel racing
Semifinal 1: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.70, $5,000; 2. Wenda Johnson, 14.04, $4,000; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 14.15, $3,000; 4. Shannon McReynolds, 14.20, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Wenda Johnson, $10,000; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $9,000; 3. Dona Kay Rule, $8,000; 4. Shannon McReynolds, $6,000; 5. Jessica Routier, $6,000.
Semifinal 2: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.95, $5,000; 2. Sissy Winn, 14.24, $4,000; 3. Lacinda Rose, 14.34, $3,000; 4. Molly Otto, 14.35, $2,000. Final qualifiers: 1. Sissy Winn, $11,000; 2. Cheyenne Wimberly, $7,500; 3. Lacinda Rose, $6,000; 4. Jordon Briggs, $5,333; 5. Brittany Tonozzi, $5,000.
Wildcard: 1. (tie) Emma Charleston and Paige Jones, 14.15, $4,500 each; 3. Cassidy Champlin, 14.18, $3,000; 4. Kricket Gintner, 14.26, $2,000.
Finals: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.76, $15,000; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 14.00, $10,000; 3. Cheyenne Wimberly, 14.02, $5,000; 4. Jordon Briggs, 14.03, $3,000.
Champion: Hailey Kinsel, $24,000
Bull riding
Semifinal 1: 1. Stetson Wright, 88, $5,000; 2. Sage Kimzey, 86.5, $4,000; 3. (tie) J.R. Stratford and Creek Young, 86, $2,500 each. Final qualifiers: 1. Sage Kimzey, $12,500; 2. J.R. Stratford, $11,250; 3. Stetson Wright, $11,000; 4. Cole Fischer, $7,000; 5. Creek Young, $4,750.
*Semifinal 2: 1. Trevor Kastner, 88, $5,667; 2. Garrett Smith, $4,667; 3. Lukasey Morris, 83, $3,667; no other qualified rides. Final qualifiers: 1. Trevor Kastner, $8,167; 2. Lukasey, Morris, $6,917; 3. Garrett Smith, $6,667; 4. Hayes Weight, $5,250; 5. Jeff Askey, $5,250.
*Wildcard: 1. Ernie Courson Jr., 87, $7,500; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 82.5, $6,500; no other qualified rides.
*Finals: 1. Sage Kimzey, 92, $16,000; 2. J.R. Stratford, 89, $11,000; 3. Trevor Kastner, $6,000; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Champion: Sage Kimzey, $28,500
