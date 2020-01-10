41st annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
at Great Falls
First round
Bareback: 1. Jessy Davis, Power, 84 points on J Bar J’s N15-Moonshine; $2318.88; 2/3 Wyatt Maines, MAPLE Creek, SK and Devan Reilly, Sheridan, WY 83, $1449.30 each; 4. Trevar McAllister, Polson, 81, $579.72; 5/6. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 80; 7. Brandley Peabody, Billings, 79; Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, 78; Shawn Perkins, Belgrade, 71; No Score – Chase Redfield, Opheim
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 5.2, $2356.49 each; 2. Travis Tryan, Billings/Justin Viles, Cody, WY, 5.6, $1767.37 each; 3. Nolan Conway, Browning/Shawn Bird, Cut Bank, 5.78, $1178.24 each; 4. Radley Day, Volborg/Taylor Williams, Volborg, 6.2, $589.12 each; 5. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY, 7.2; 6. Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX/Kory Mytty, Lolo, 11.1 ; 7. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Landon Williams, Helena, 12.1; 8. Derick Fleming, Worden/Brett Fleming, Worden, 15.9; No Times – Will Powell, St. Ignatius/Riley Bailey, St. Ignatius; Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway/Chase Briggs, IV, Cardwell; Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY; Kal Fuller, Bozeman/Jacob Goddard, Lake Placid, FL
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, Helena, 3.3, $2356.48; 2. Ross Mosher, Augusta, 3.6, $1767.36; 3. Shawn Downing, Saco, 3.7, $1178.24; 4. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 4.6, $589.12; 5. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 5.0; 6. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 5.2; 7. Luke Gee, Stanford, 5.3; 8. Will Stovall, Roberts, 5.6; 9. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 15.6; 10. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 16.2; No Times - Josh Clark, Belgrade and Bode Scott, Custer
Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, 85.5 points on J Bar J Tipped Off, $2356.48; 2. Houston Brown, Miles City, 79, $1767.36; 3/4. Travis Nelson, Broadus and Keenan Reinhardt, Cochrane, AB, 76, $883.68; 5. Gerald Eash, Trego, 75; 6. Alan Gobert, Browning, 74; 7. JC DeSaveur, Roberts, 72; 8. Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 69; No Score – Matt Halmes, Cascade; Taylen Nelson, Wibaux; Sage Newman, Melstone; and Tanner Hollenback, Dilon
Tie-down roping: 1. Shay Keller, Rockglen, SK, 9.3, $2356.48; 2. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 9.7, $1767.36; 3. Haven Meged, Miles City, 10.0, $1178.24; 4. Jade Gardner, Winnett, 10.1, $589.12; 5. Trevin Bauman, Hardin, 10.4; 6. Landon Williams, Helena, 10.7; 7. Ryan Siemsen Worden, 12.3; 8. Bryce Bott, Manhattan, 12.6; 9. Ty Hedrick, Jackson, 19.3; No Times – Kevin Peterson, Kilgore, NE; Logan Hofer, Magrath, AB; and Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose
Barrel racing: 1. Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 13.27, $2356.48; 2. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, 13.31, $1767.36; 3. Shelby Gill, Helena, 13.40, $1178.24; 4 (split) Casey Wagner, Park City and Milee Dailey, Pray, 13.52, $294.56 each; 5. Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 13.74; 6. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, 13.96; 7. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 14.19; 8. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 15.45; 9. Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 18.56; 10. Ashley Day, Volborg, 23.62; 11. Brittney Barnett, Joliet, 23.87.
Bull riding: 1. Preston Louis, Browning, 84 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Little Chubby, $2552.85; 2. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 82, $1963.73; 3. Dakota Louis, Browning, 70, $1374.61; No Score – Parker Breding, Edgar; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Luke Gee, Stanford; T’Jay Allen, Harlem; Cole Wagner, Valier; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank; Gerald Eash, Trego; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis; and Payton Fitztpatrick.
