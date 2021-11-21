Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

In Las Vegas, Dec. 2-11

Back numbers

1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, bull riding, saddle bronc

2, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., tie-down roping

3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, saddle bronc

4, Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, bull riding

5, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, bareback

6, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., team roping header

7, Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, team roping heeler

8, Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, team roping heeler

9, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, bareback

10, Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., team roping heeler

11, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, tie-down roping

12, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., bareback

13, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., tie-down roping

14, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, tie-down roping

15, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., team roping header

16, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, bareback

17, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., team roping header

18, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., team roping header

19, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, tie-down roping

20, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., steer wrestling

21, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., saddle bronc

22, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., tie-down roping

23, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, barrel racing

24, Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, tie-down roping

25, Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., team roping heeler

26, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, bull riding

27, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, bareback

28, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, tie-down roping

29, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, team roping heeler

30, Jess Pope, Marshall, Mo., bareback

31, Justin Smith, Leesvilee, La., tie-down roping

32, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, tie-down roping

33, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, barrel racing

34, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, team roping header

35, Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., team roping heeler

36, Clay Tryan, Billings, team roping header

37, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., bareback

38, Haven Meged, Miles City, tie-down roping

39, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., bareback

40, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, tie-down roping

41, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, team roping header

42, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, barrel racing

43, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., steer wrestling

44, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, tie-down roping

45, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., bull riding

46, Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., team roping heeler

47, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., tie-down roping

48, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, saddle bronc

49, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, bareback

50, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., tie-down roping

51, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, bareback

52, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, bull riding

53, Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., team roping header

54, Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, bull riding

55, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., barrel racing

56, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., team roping header

57, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., bull riding

58, Parker Breding, Edgar, bull riding

59, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., steer wrestling

60, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., steer wrestling

61, Chase Tryan, Helena, team roping heeler

62, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 62, saddle bronc

63, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., steer wrestling

64, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., barrel racing

65, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, saddle bronc

66, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla.

67, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, barrel racing

68, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., steer wrestling

69, Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., team roping header

70, Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Texas, barrel racing

71, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., barrel racing

72, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., bareback

73, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkal, Ariz., team roping header

74, Sage Newman, Melstone, saddle bronc

75, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, steer wrestling

76, Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, team roping heeling

77, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, saddle bronc

78, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, bull riding

79, Emily Miller-Biesel, Weatherford, Okla., barrel racing

80, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwod, Alberta, team roping heeling

81, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., bareback

82, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, steer wrestling

83, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., team roping heeler

84, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., team roping header

85, Stockton Graves, Alba, Okla., steer wrestling

86, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, barrel racing

87, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, barrel racing

88, Ivy Sabens, Hudson, Colo., barrel racing

89, Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., team roping heeler

90, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, saddle bronc

91, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., team roping heeler

92, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, steer wrestling

93, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, bull riding

94, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, saddle bronc

95, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, steer wrestling

96, Cody Devers, Balko, Okla., steer wrestling

97, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, saddle bronc

98, Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., team roping heeler

99, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., barrel racing

100, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., steer wrestling

101, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo., team roping header

102, Ben Andersen, Rock Mountain, Alberta, saddle bronc

103, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, bareback

104, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., steer wrestling

105, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., barrel racing

106, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., saddle bronc

107, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D., barrel racing

108, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., steer wrestling

109, Zach Hibler, Corvallis, bareback

110, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla, team roping header

111, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, saddle bronc

112, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., team roping heeler

113, Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, team roping header

114, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., bull riding

115, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., bareback

116, Rugar Piva, Challis, Idaho, bull riding

117, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, bull riding

118, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, bull riding

119, Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, bull riding

Source: ProRodeo.com

Tags

Load comments