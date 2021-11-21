Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
In Las Vegas, Dec. 2-11
Back numbers
1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, bull riding, saddle bronc
2, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., tie-down roping
3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, saddle bronc
4, Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, bull riding
5, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, bareback
6, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., team roping header
7, Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, team roping heeler
8, Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, team roping heeler
9, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, bareback
10, Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., team roping heeler
11, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, tie-down roping
12, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., bareback
13, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., tie-down roping
14, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, tie-down roping
15, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., team roping header
16, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, bareback
17, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., team roping header
18, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., team roping header
19, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, tie-down roping
20, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., steer wrestling
21, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., saddle bronc
22, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., tie-down roping
23, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, barrel racing
24, Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, tie-down roping
25, Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., team roping heeler
26, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, bull riding
27, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, bareback
28, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, tie-down roping
29, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, team roping heeler
30, Jess Pope, Marshall, Mo., bareback
31, Justin Smith, Leesvilee, La., tie-down roping
32, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, tie-down roping
33, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, barrel racing
34, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, team roping header
35, Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., team roping heeler
36, Clay Tryan, Billings, team roping header
37, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., bareback
38, Haven Meged, Miles City, tie-down roping
39, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., bareback
40, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, tie-down roping
41, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, team roping header
42, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, barrel racing
43, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., steer wrestling
44, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, tie-down roping
45, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., bull riding
46, Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., team roping heeler
47, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., tie-down roping
48, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, saddle bronc
49, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, bareback
50, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., tie-down roping
51, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, bareback
52, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, bull riding
53, Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., team roping header
54, Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, bull riding
55, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., barrel racing
56, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., team roping header
57, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., bull riding
58, Parker Breding, Edgar, bull riding
59, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., steer wrestling
60, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., steer wrestling
61, Chase Tryan, Helena, team roping heeler
62, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 62, saddle bronc
63, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., steer wrestling
64, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., barrel racing
65, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, saddle bronc
66, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla.
67, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, barrel racing
68, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., steer wrestling
69, Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., team roping header
70, Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Texas, barrel racing
71, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., barrel racing
72, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., bareback
73, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkal, Ariz., team roping header
74, Sage Newman, Melstone, saddle bronc
75, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, steer wrestling
76, Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, team roping heeling
77, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, saddle bronc
78, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, bull riding
79, Emily Miller-Biesel, Weatherford, Okla., barrel racing
80, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwod, Alberta, team roping heeling
81, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., bareback
82, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, steer wrestling
83, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., team roping heeler
84, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., team roping header
85, Stockton Graves, Alba, Okla., steer wrestling
86, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, barrel racing
87, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, barrel racing
88, Ivy Sabens, Hudson, Colo., barrel racing
89, Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., team roping heeler
90, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, saddle bronc
91, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., team roping heeler
92, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, steer wrestling
93, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, bull riding
94, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, saddle bronc
95, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, steer wrestling
96, Cody Devers, Balko, Okla., steer wrestling
97, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, saddle bronc
98, Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., team roping heeler
99, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., barrel racing
100, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., steer wrestling
101, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo., team roping header
102, Ben Andersen, Rock Mountain, Alberta, saddle bronc
103, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, bareback
104, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., steer wrestling
105, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., barrel racing
106, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., saddle bronc
107, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D., barrel racing
108, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., steer wrestling
109, Zach Hibler, Corvallis, bareback
110, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla, team roping header
111, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, saddle bronc
112, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., team roping heeler
113, Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, team roping header
114, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., bull riding
115, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., bareback
116, Rugar Piva, Challis, Idaho, bull riding
117, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, bull riding
118, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, bull riding
119, Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, bull riding
Source: ProRodeo.com
