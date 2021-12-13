BILLINGS — Cowboy Christmas is in July.
However in the Magic City, it just wouldn't feel like it was the Christmas season in December without the 26th annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo on the calendar.
A field of some of the world’s best bareback, saddle bronc and bull riders will be competing at the Chase Hawks rodeo on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 7 p.m.
Overall, 20 cowboys will be entered in each of the three rough stock categories with a purse of $25,000 per event for a total payout of $75,000.
This year is the first time the rodeo, held annually to help fund the Chase Hawks Memorial Association community crisis fund, has been sanctioned by the PRCA. The rodeo, which usually attracts 5,000-plus people to Billings, actually came under the PRCA umbrella last year, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
With the sanctioning by the PRCA, money won at Chase Hawks will count toward the 2022 world standings.
The rodeo will start with 10 bareback, saddle bronc and bull rides, break for intermission, and then follow the same order and conclude.
After the rodeo, country artist Chancey Williams will perform in concert at approximately 9:30 p.m. Admission covers the rodeo and concert.
Several of the cowboys competing will have competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo that concluded Saturday in Las Vegas. Some of the best bucking stock in the business will be featured.
According to Chase Hawks officials the rodeo lineup was still being finalized Monday, however, some of the cowboys scheduled to compete are saddle bronc rider Spencer Wright (sixth in the final PRCA 2021 standings), saddle bronc rider Rusty Wright (25th in the world), bull rider Ruger Piva (10th in the world), bull rider Josh Frost (second in the world), saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock (21st in the world), saddle bronc rider Sage Newman (11th in the world), saddle bronc rider Logan Hay (17th in the world), saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay (ninth in the world), and bareback rider Orin Larsen (12th in the world).
Frost won the average in bull riding at the NFR with 568.5 points on seven successful rides for $69,234. Also a tie-down roper and steer wrestler, the Randlett, Utah, cowboy was second in the all-around this past year with total winnings of $313,890.
Newman is from Melstone and was competing in his first NFR. He earned $125,375 this year.
Piva, whose hometown is Challis, Idaho, also qualified for his first NFR. He attended the University of Montana Western and competed on the rodeo team.
The doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and tickets are available at the MetraPark box office or metrapark.com .
