BILLINGS — The annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo in December at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is famous for bringing in roughstock cowboys either just off the National Finals Rodeo, or who have participated in the NFR in years past.
Like the Chase Hawks, the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals also occur at the Metra annually.
And in another similarity, many past NFR qualifiers annually compete in the team roping event.
This year’s Wrangler National Team Roping Finals will occur Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3 at both First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark. It is the 16th annual WNTRF.
Dennis Tryan, the event’s co-manager, once again expects many ropers with NFR experience to compete.
“There will probably be at least 10 ropers who have been to the NFR there,” Tryan said. “Last year there was probably 20.”
Included among the entrants is three-time world champion team roper Clay Tryan of Billings. Tryan is Dennis’ son. Clay is ranked sixth in the team roping headers world standings.
The Open Class is the big draw for the seven-day event. The Open will be on Wednesday starting at roughly 7 p.m. Dennis Tryan said $25,000 will be added to the open this year. The competition will last until approximately 11 p.m.
“It’s big-time good,” said Tryan, who co-manages the circuit with his son Travis Tryan of Billings, an 11-time NFR qualifier as a team roping header. “People love it. People come in early for it, that rope. People that aren’t going to rope until Friday make sure they are there Wednesday to watch it year after year.”
Admission is free for spectators. The competition starts at 8:30 a.m. daily, and will run until approximately 10:30 p.m. every night. For seven days, action is continuous at both arenas.
“All day long, we don’t stop,” Tryan said. “We have breaks and people shifting in and out, but the roping never stops.”
Dennis Tryan said ropers could possibly range in age from young as 7 to as old as 90 with both males and females competing.
“We have a division for every caliber,” he said. “If you are a total beginner, we have something for you. If you are the best in the world, we have something for you.”
The event concludes the season for the Wrangler Team Roping Championships, based out of Billings. There were 55 events this year across the northern United States. Tryan estimates between 5,000 to 6,000 teams competing, which includes people entering multiple times. Some ropers enter four or five times.
“Our finals has turned into a big social event. Everybody comes and sees people they haven’t seen. You may have roped every year, but everyone gets to the finals and it’s more than just roping,” Dennis Tryan said. “It’s a fun, social event. We have worked hard to create that.
“The roping is the main part, but can we make it to where you can mingle with your friends? We tried to create that and it has turned into that and it’s a fun thing to come to. I have people tell me every time it is their favorite week of the year.”
