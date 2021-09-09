BILLINGS — Jack Walker of Shepherd will be inducted into the Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Saturday at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
The Billings native who was born in 1961 became active in military rodeo while at Camp Pendleton (California) in 1983.
Overall, Walker captured five military world championships (saddle bronc and all-around 1985; bareback, saddle bronc and all-around 1986).
Walker stayed involved in military rodeo by judging at the 1996 and 1998 MRCA World Finals Rodeo according to his HOF biography.
Walker enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1982 and served until 1986 as a heavy equipment mechanic. According to a press release from the HOF, he left active duty and went to active reserves and later transferred to the USA reserves in 1997 and served in Iraq. In 2003, he received a medical discharge after a truck accident in Iraq.
"I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected with this class," Walker, a Marine and Army veteran, said in a press release. "This group includes so many great people that made military rodeo such a success. I've learned a lot from all of these folks and appreciate what they've done for our sport."
