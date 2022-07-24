Montana Saddle Club Association District 2 riders Karen Boyd and Brendon Brewer of Helena set national records at the recent NSCA O-Mok-See Championships in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Boyd, competing in the senior women's plus-40 division, erased Helenan Darcy Alm’s 2019 top-n-turn record of 14.233, blazing a 13.907 seconds aboard her mount “Tripper.” She garnered another national championship in the figure 8 stake race, placed runner-up in the speed barrels and third in the flag race, and finished eighth in the high points standings.
Brewer eclipsed the Kansas lead back record in the men's 16-39 category by two-thousandths of a second (.002), with a time of 14.717, while riding “Freedom,” aka Nibbles & Bits. He placed second in the express rescue and fourth in pole bending, as well, and wound up ninth in high points.
Another local national champ is Rachel Boyd, Karen’s daughter. She captured the women's 16-39 flag race title, in addition to taking runner-up in the top-n-turn, third at the figure 8 stake race, and fourth in both the barrel and stake and speed barrels. Rachel placed fifth in the high points, as well.
A total of 22 riders from the Helena and Anaconda area represented MSCA District 2 at nationals. Sarah Amos, a Capital High junior this fall, placed third in pole bending and was crowned the 2022-23 NSCA Queen.
In the senior men's 40-plus, O-Mok-See legend Bill McGowan, 68, placed fourth in the polo turn and fifth in the barrel and stake, and was ninth in the high points; while Jeremy Gilliam finished runner-up in both the flag race and speed barrels, third in the team turn-n-burns, and 10th in high points.
Dave Ogle came in third in pole bending and fifth in the arena race, and Kyran King was seventh in the 2 barrel flag.
Deziah Gilliam placed third in the figure 8 stake race, speed barrels, keg race and team turn-n-burn in the senior women's, and garnered fifth place in the high points. Darcy Alm took runner-up in the 2 barrel flag; fourth in top-n-turn, keg race and pair sack race; and seventh in high points.
Peggy Huntington was fifth in the half 8 race and sixth at western relay, while Patsy Althof came in ninth in the key race. In the women's 16-39, Charmayne Kaminski was third in the half 8 and eighth at the Kansas lead back.
Taryn Gilliam placed runner-up in the polo turn and keg race, in the 8-11 age group, was third in the flag race and arena race, and came in sixth place in the high point standings.
In the seven-under, Drew Kaminski finished third in the mini pair, and placed sixth in high points; while Ember McGowan was third in the keg and mini pair races, and took ninth in high points. Jax Kaminski, at 3 the meet’s youngest rider, placed fifth in mini pair.
