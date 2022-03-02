Sam Petersen, the Capital City's latest national champion, has signed to rodeo for Clarendon Community College in Texas.
Petersen, of the Helena Rodeo Club, placed runner-up in both the bareback bronc riding and the steer wrestling, at the NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska, last July. And his 1150 combined points were enough to claim the national all-around title, finishing 90 points ahead of Cooper Cooke (Victor, Idaho) and Clay Clayman (Highlandville, Missouri), who tied for second-place.
Petersen's consistent success on the national stage – he placed runner-up in the 2020 NHSFRs bareback – has attracted the attention of multiple D-I colleges, including the likes of Montana State University, University of Montana, University of Wyoming and Sam Houston State. The Capital High senior also received offers from Montana Western, and Community Colleges such as Panola, Vernon and Weatherford, to name a few.
But Petersen, 18, who still has another prep season left, chose Clarendon for several reasons, not the least of which because the coach is a family friend.
“The facilities are amazing, it's a small town (population 1900) and a great community, and my mom (Tara Clark Petersen) went to college with coach Bret Franks at Oklahoma Panhandle State,” he related. “He's an awesome coach and person.
“The assistant coach, Wyatt Smith, is an NFR steer wrestler, so I get the best of both worlds, having a coach on the rough stock and timed event sides. Everything is on campus, so I could literally see my horses from my dorm room.”
Petersen started the final day in the Lancaster Center at last summer's nationals sitting in third place, 35-points behind the leader. But his second-place finish in the bareback average at 232.5 – just 1-point behind winner Kelby Schneiter's (Rexburg, Idaho) 233.5 – and steer wrestling runner-up average with a 15.93, vaulted him to the title.
HRC teammates Kaleb Norstrom (231.5) and Spur Owens placed third and 15th in bareback, as well, while helping Montana to a third-place finish in the team race.
A three-time national qualifier, as a freshman Petersen placed 11th in bareback at the 2019 NHSFR, and then captured back-to-back State High School bareback crowns as a sophomore and junior, before placing runner-up on the broncs at the 2020 nationals.
Sam comes by his skills honestly. His maternal grandfather, Gordon Clark, was a professional cowboy, who put on State and MJRA Finals in Helena, and also managed the College National Finals Rodeo.
Pete Petersen, his dad, was the 1992 CNFR reserve bulldogging champion for Western Montana College. Pete went on to garner the 2001 Montana PRCF average title and placed runner-up in the year-end.
Sam's mom qualified for HS and college nationals numerous times in multiple events, with the Helena Rodeo Club, Dawson Community College and Panhandle State. She finished third in barrel racing at the CNFR in 1992.
Pete helps mentor his son's bulldogging, and Tara serves as his hazer. “Having her by my side is pretty great,” Sam noted. “You can't depend on a lot of people, but you can depend on your parents.”
Next up, Petersen said he hopes to win State in both bareback and steer wrestling. And after turning 18 he purchased his PRCA permit, and plans on trying his hand at some pro rodeos.
“Clarendon is central enough, that I'll have the opportunity to actually go rodeo and try to make the NFR while still in college,” he said.
And if I were a betting man, I'd wager that it won't be long before young Petersen joins fellow Helenans, like world steer wrestling champ Ty Erickson and team roper Chase Tryan, in Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Arena.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
