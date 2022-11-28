When the latest Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, there will be three former Helena Rodeo Club cowboys showcasing their wares at the Big Show. Two of them are competing in the same event, and that pair also happens to be best friends, dating back to their days as Capital High teammates.
Ty Erickson and Tim Sparing are steer wrestlers, while Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge is a saddle bronc rider. With the Helena Rodeo Club, Sparing was a 2008 Silver State qualifier, Erickson was a four-time State champion (two all-arounds, two individual) in 2008-09, and Brooks garnered the 2012 prep saddle bronc title.
A bond is forged
“Tim learned to ride his junior year in high school in our barn,” related Ty’s mother, Janet (Bignell) Erickson, referring to the family’s indoor riding arena in the Helena Valley. “We helped him find his first horse to purchase in Chau Chilla, California.”
Erickson and Sparing both started out competing in tie-down roping, team roping and bull dogging, and spent countless hours practicing together in the arena.
The two went their separate ways, in geographic terms, after high school – Erickson to Montana State (where he was later joined by Brooks) and Sparing to Tarleton State College in Texas.
But they remained best friends, with both focusing on steer wrestling as they ventured into the PRCA circuit. And they hooked up again after Ty started qualifying for the NFR, when Tim served as his hazer, among others.
Twenty-plus years later, the two buddies have come around full circle, with Sparing moving from down south back to Helena a couple years ago.
“Ty and Tim have been building Tim’s new house together (since the season ended in late September), and then practicing for the NFR,” Janet related.
World champion
Erickson, 32, has qualified for his seventh National Finals Rodeo. He placed sixth in the recent world standings, pocketing $107,784 in regular season earnings.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder won the NILE Prorodeo in Billings and the Belt Rodeo, while sharing the titles at the Central Montana (Lewistown) Rodeo and Missoula Stampede.
He closed out his 13th season on the PRCA tour with a runner-up placing in Dillon, clocking a 3.6 seconds for $1579, and a third-place finish in White Sulphur Springs.
Erickson – who will ride his horse “Crush” in Vegas, with Clayton Hass doing the hazing – was the 2019 year-end world champion and the 2017 runner-up. He has amassed a career earnings of over $1.3 million.
Sparing’s first WFNR
Sparing, 33, qualified for his first Finals as a competitor, placing 13th with earnings of $81,312. His hazer in the Thomas & Mack will be Dirk Tavenner, and he will be aboard Dirk’s horse “Oscar.”
After overcoming several serious injuries, Sparing opened the 2022 season with Average and year-end overall championships at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls.
Over the rest of the season among his biggest pay-days were $16,500 at Rodeo Houston and $15,637 at Reno, Nevada, and $7,050 at Rodeo Austin; and victories at St. Paul, Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington, and Prescott, Arizona, during “Cowboy Christmas.”
“This is a once in a lifetime for the event and for Montana,” said Janet, noting that Tim also recently married barrel racer Danielle Wright. By the way, the two guys were the Best Man at each other’s weddings.
Lucky 13
Brooks, 29, is also sitting 13th with $113,991 in earnings in saddle broncs.
He captured victories at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days in Weatherford, Texas; Tremonton’s (Utah) Golden Spike PRCA Bronc Riding Classic; the Gem State Stampede (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho); and Okeechobee’s (Florida) Extreme Seminole Showdown.
Brooks was Co-champion at the Elgin (Oregon) Stampede Bucking in the Blues Ty Hallgarth Memo, and the Golden Spike Rodeo (Tremonton), as well.
A 4-time WNFR qualifier, he was the Average runner-up last year and placed fourth overall, pocketing $259,355. His career earnings total $824,154.
NOTE: Ty’s wife, Cierra (Kunesh) Erickson, has experienced some success of her own this year, having captured the 2022 Northern Women’s Rodeo Association barrel racing on her horse Pasco.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com.
