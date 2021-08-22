BILLINGS — The bulls were winning the night.
Until it was time for the six-time PRCA bull riding champion and world No. 1 Sage Kimzey to ride.
The 26-year-old Salado, Texas, bull rider was pitted against Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Lil Man in the next to last ride of the night, with only a re-ride remaining.
After the chute opened, what followed was bull riding beauty with Kimzey bucking to a crowd-pleasing score of 90 points. It wound up as the only bull riding score of the night. The thrilling ride gave Kimzey the Yellowstone River Roundup bull riding championship at the conclusion of the three-day MontanaFair PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Kimzey earned $2,609 for the victory. Parker Breding of Edgar posted an 85.5 on Thursday in the first performance to take second place and earn $2,000.
“It feels really good,” Kimzey told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com moments after the ride. “I had a really good bull to give me a chance to win.”
Other winners at the three-day Yellowstone River Roundup were:
• Connor Murnion, Jordan, all-around, saddle bronc and bull riding, $811.
• Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, bareback, 85.5, $2,191.
• Timmy Sparing, Helena, steer wrestling, 3.8 seconds, $2,757.
• Brenten Hall, Jay, Oklahoma/Chase Tryan, Helena; and Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Missouri/Douglas Rich, Herrick, Illinois, team roping, 4.5, 3,075.
• Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyoming, saddle bronc, 84, $2,597.
• Macon Murphy, Keatchie, Louisiana, tie-down roping, 7.0, $2,590.
• Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyoming, barrel racing, 14.22, $2,643.
First Metra victory
Kimzey only recalled competing at the MontanaFair rodeo once before and said he once rode at the NILE at the Metra.
The 90-point ride gave him his first win in Billings he said.
“It feels good for sure,” Kimzey said. “It is a grueling part of the year. Anytime you can have a good bull and capitalize, it’s always good.”
The regular season concludes Sept. 30 and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas. With the end of the regular season nearing, cowboys and cowgirls are trying to pad their earnings. The top 15 in the year-end standings in each event qualify for the NFR.
To date, Kimzey has earned $179,717.79. Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, is second in the bull riding standings with $129,119.76.
From 2014-19, Kimzey won the world championship. His career earnings are $2,520,494. Kimzey finished last year fifth in the world standings. His goal is to once again win the world title.
“For sure, that’s the end goal,” he said. “There is a lot of little stuff in between. Keep riding bulls and having fun and hopefully you do your job well.”
Kimzey said there were a number of reasons he decided to compete at the MontanaFair rodeo. Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics was the rodeo producer and stock contractor.
“The stock here is always good and the money,” Kimzey said. “And it’s a ProRodeo Tour rodeo. It’s a no-brainer for the cowboys.”
Kimzey also competed Saturday afternoon in Baker and finished fourth overall with an 81 for $1,603. He’ll ride in Gardiner on Sunday in an Extreme Bulls and Broncs event. Kimzey also enjoys competing in Montana at stops such as Red Lodge and Livingston and he also competes in area rodeos such as the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede.
“It’s always good to come up here, Montana being a rodeo heavy state,” he said. “We are in and out of here all summer.”
When Kimzey broke through and posted his 90-point score on Saturday, the fans rewarded him with a loud ovation. The world champion was thankful for the support.
“Just thanks to the fans. Montana is a great state to rodeo in,” he said. “Everyone is super nice and makes us feel at home on the road and we appreciate that.”
