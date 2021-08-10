MISSOULA — For perspective on what the Missoula Stampede rodeo means to the Western Montana Fair, just ask Billie Ayers.
"In the fair world, if you just had the carnival and didn't have the rodeo, it would be considered kind of a dead event," said Ayers, who serves as events and operations manager for the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
"We really need a successful rodeo for everyone else to do well. This year we took a lot of time with the rodeo."
The action starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a night dedicated to bull riding in the PRCA Xtreme event. Included on the list of 30 cowboys slated to compete are Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett, Browning's Dakota Louis and Beau Nordahl, who recently moved from Bozeman to Frenchtown.
Triplett, who calls South Dakota home these days, is on the comeback trail after hip surgery last fall. He is a seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier and currently sits at 55th in the world standings.
Louis was ranked 41st in the PBR world standings as of Monday, and Nordahl is a former University of Montana rodeo team member.
The Missoula Stampede is a three-day rodeo starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event features a good number of cowboys ranked highly in the world standings.
In bareback riding, Caleb Bennett of Corvallis and Richmond Champion of Stevensville are slated to appear Friday night. Bennett ranks third in the world standings and Champion ranks eighth.
"We're pretty lucky because we have a great stock contractor," Ayers said of Sankey Pro Rodeo. "Contestants typically look for consistency in the stock contractor and in the timed events they look for the quality of the arena. We have both of those things and an excellent ground crew."
Tie-down roping world points leader Shane Hanchey of Louisiana will compete on Thursday night. Third-ranked Caleb Smidt of Texas is slated to compete on Saturday.
Legendary barrel racer Sherry Cervi of Arizona, who has won multiple world championships, will compete on Thursday night. Area racers Savannah Bennett of Corvallis and Ashley Schad of Whitefish will also appear Thursday. Then on Friday, Tracy Matz of Missoula and Annie Alexander of Florence will take their best shot. On Saturday, Lexi Bagnell of Polson will race.
In saddle bronc riding, Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, who sits in fourth in the PRCA world rankings, will compete on Thursday. In steer wrestling, PRCA top-ranked Jacob Talley of Louisiana will take to the arena dirt on Saturday.
The rodeo will have a new announcer this year in veteran Roger Mooney. The Georgia native has performed at multiple nationally-recognized events, including the National Finals Rodeo, the Superbowl Professional Rodeo and National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Ayers, a Miles City native who has organized rodeos in Kansas, made note of the fact that rodeo rules have changed to protect livestock.
"For instance, there's a new rule the cowboys voted on where you can't jerk the calf down in tie down," she noted. "You have to rope that calf as if you were roping it in your own pasture. That's what the sport has evolved from, tasks on the ranch that had to be done."
The nightly general admission fee is $18. Reserved seats are $25.
