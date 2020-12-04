ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Montana State rodeo cowboy Jesse Brown's debut at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo couldn't have gone any better Thursday night at Globe Life Field.
Brown, from Baker City Oregon, and fellow steer wrestlers Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada, and Blake Knowles of Heppner, Oregon, shared first place in the opening go-round with 3.9-second runs.
Brown, an all-round athlete in high school who initially went to Washington State as a preferred walk-on at quarterback, was thrilled to be atop the leaderboard after Round 1.
"I couldn't ask for anything more than that right there," he told NFR media officials after his winning run.
Brown, Oregon's Class 4A football player of year as a senior and Baker High School and Greater Oregon League Basketball Player of the Year as a point guard, didn't seriously begin to rodeo until 2015.
He earned a degree in business management from MSU, where he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in 2015. Brown was the PRCA's Rookie of the Year for steer wrestling in 2017.
"Start off with a bang, be aggressive and make the best run it could be … be fast," Brown said of his approach. "I missed the barrier a little bit. So, luckily (the hazer) waited for me. Being first out, I don't know if I double clutched, something happened, I just missed it a little, but I got a good finish on the nose."
Eldridge and Knowles, who are making their seventh and fifth appearances at the NFR, also were pleased after Round 1.
"It felt good. The steer hung up just a kick," Eldridge said. "The horse felt great. I'm just glad to get on a roll like that and keep after them."
Getting a share of the win left Knowles pumped for the next nine days.
"Rodeo is just like any other sport. Momentum is huge," Knowles said. "When you can get things rolling, it brings confidence and confidence elevates you to do your best every night. Seems like things get rolling if you can get to that point."
