COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion underwent cervical fusion on April 1 in Austin, Texas, the PRCA reported in a press release on Monday.
Champion, a seven-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, recently announced on social media that he had "a severely bulged disc" in his neck that was compressing his spinal cord. In the social media post, Champion said that he would be out for the remainder of the PRCA season, but that a "full-recovery" was expected.
“The surgery went great, and I have to be immobile for a month and they slowly get back going doing stuff,” Champion said in the PRCA release. “They say it is like six months when they release you to live life normally. I’m obviously in no rush to get back at that point, so I’m just going to wait until January of 2023.”
According to the PRCA news release, Champion said he had been sore in shoulders and neck since the end of the 2021 season, but that wasn’t cause for concern for him.
“In my sport, that (soreness) is nothing out of the ordinary,” the release quoted Champion as saying. “I had the SportsMed team in San Antonio run a few strength tests on me and they told me I was pretty weak in a lot of areas that I shouldn’t be. They wanted to get an MRI. I got the MRI (the second week of March) and it showed a disc between my C3 and C4 (vertebrae) where I had a problem. Like I said, the surgery went great and a fully recovery is expected.”
Champion finished eighth in the PRCA world standings last season with $188,738.74. He earned $89,793 at the 2021 Wrangler NFR in December in Las Vegas. He is 16th in this year's standings with $26,726.43 in winnings.
