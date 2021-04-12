Yellowstone Riggin' Rally 13

Richmond Champion of Stevensville, pictured in a file photo, will be honored with induction into the Tarleton State Rodeo Hall of Fame this year. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion, fresh off a win at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida, was recently announced as a Tarleton State Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee.

According to a PRCA press release, Champion was the first bareback rider to earn $1 million for a single ride at The American — accomplishing the feat while still a student at the Stephenville, Texas, school.

Champion, 28, has been a PRCA member since 2011 and has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo six times.

This year’s inductees will be presented during the April 24 performance at the Tarleton Stampede Rodeo and will be inducted in a November ceremony.

Tags

Load comments