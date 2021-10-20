NILE Stock Show & Rodeo

When: Thursday-Friday-Saturday

Where: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. nightly

Notes: The High School Showcase, where the top two prep athletes run with the pros, is Thursday. Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, is Friday. Patriot Night, where first responders, law enforcement, military personnel and their families will be honored, is Saturday. ... The stock contractor is Powder River Rodeo of Riverton, Wyoming.