BILLINGS — For Bridger Chambers, it felt good to be back at the rodeo arena.
The likable 6-foot-4, 235-pound steer wrestler competed at the NILE PRCA Rodeo in the slack competition Wednesday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
It was the first competition for the Stevensville native since early September. And while Chambers' 6.5-second run was a “little disappointing,” the NILE is always a rodeo the 32-year-old values. Plus, the competition gave Chambers a chance to get back in the groove.
“My break had started,” said Chambers, who didn’t rodeo as much as usual in 2021 due to an early-season injury. “The last rodeo I went to was Labor Day in Dillon and I took September and October off till this to give the horses and mind a break, and then get back after it.”
The NILE is a part of the 2022 rodeo season as the 2021 regular season is over with the National Finals Rodeo set for Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center. Chambers is aiming for his third National Finals Rodeo qualification in 2022. To do so, he must finish in the top 15 in the 2022 world standings.
“My No. 1 goal is to qualify for the NFR,” Chambers said.
Competing in front of the large, cheering crowds, with the best rodeo athletes in the world is thrilling and leaves one with the feeling of wanting to return annually, said Chambers.
“Oh yeah, once you have a little bit, it’s hard to say you don’t want that again,” he said.
In both 2018 and 2019, Chambers finished second in the world standings. This year, Chambers did pick up wins in Big Timber, Wall (South Dakota) and Cascade, but only wound up with $10,671 in earnings.
Much of that was because Chambers, who lives in Butte with his wife and four children, was sidelined in the winter and spring with an injury.
“I didn’t go hard,” Chambers explained of this past season while visiting outside the Metra. “I tore my pec in January at the Circuit Finals and started hard before the Fourth of July run.
“I went to Reno and some of the bigger ones guys go to, trying to make the Finals and after that I stayed in Montana.”
Chambers’ injury required surgery and he then worked out at home and received online coaching from Doug Champion, brother of Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion.
“My plan was to go hard, but I wasn’t winning much,” Chambers said. “It’s hard to beat the guys who have been to 30 performances. They are peak and their horses are going good. It’s a little difficult to get back into the flow of things.”
However, Chambers made the most of the situation by working with his younger horse, 6-year-old Ringo.
“I started him and it’s his first summer going to rodeos, so I was focusing on him, too,” Chambers said of competing in the Treasure State.
Not being on the road as much this year, Chambers has been busy “mostly as a shuttle bus and cooking a lot of dinners,” he said with a smile and quick laugh.
Chambers’ wife, Kristen, who is originally from Butte, also has a busy job working for a nonprofit and the children are involved in several activities. It seems the family is always on the go.
Chambers’ daughter, sophomore Maddie, plays volleyball for Butte High. Son Hudson is an eighth-grader and plays basketball. Son Crewe is in the first grade, and the youngest child, son Case, is in kindergarten. The two younger boys are playing flag football.
Chambers is happy to be able to enjoy the time with his family, even if all the different schedules make it a bit hectic and extremely busy at times.
“I don’t know what else we’d do if we weren’t,” he said with a chuckle.
To get back to the NFR, Chambers plans on plenty of practice sessions over his short winter and fall break.
He said he aims to begin practicing in early November, and plans on practicing two or three times a week at a barn in Dillon over the winter.
“I’m a guy that I have to practice to stay sharp,” Chambers said. “Some guys, after they get going, their timing isn’t as important. I’m the opposite of that. I practice all the time.”’
Chambers said the NILE will be his last rodeo competition until a qualifier right before Christmas for the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver in January. He’s also once again qualified for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in January in Great Falls.
On Wednesday at the Metra, Chambers competed with his horse Rooster. Chambers couldn’t be more enthusiastic for his rodeo goals in 2022 and was happy to be back at the NILE.
“It’s a great rodeo to kick off our new year,” he said. “I’m excited about my horses and excited to be healed up and keep chasing it.”
