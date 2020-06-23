Her reaction in the video is pure glee.

“It’s the 24th of May. I’m just above Red Lodge, Montana. And, it’s snowing,” she says in a voice halted by genuine giggles. Her crisp British accent gives away her formal English boarding school education.

She posted the video to her Facebook page on her 22nd birthday, and wonders aloud if anything could top the year she’s had.

That’s not likely.

Alice Whaley’s un-toppable year began about eight months ago when she launched a trip around the world studying horse-training cultures for a book she’s writing. So far, she's worked on a polo farm in Uruguay, a dressage school in Spain, and for the last month she's been working in Montana on a rodeo stock ranch near Joliet.

And, it’s here she’s been stranded by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“I’m pretty much stuck here," she said. "Although, it's a lovely place to be stuck."

Whaley grew up in southern Spain on the sunny Mediterranean coast near the small city of Tarifa, where snow is the stuff of Christmas cards. She spent her childhood on horseback in the rural Andalusian countryside, and then went to boarding school in England before finishing at the University of Cambridge with a degree in English literature.

She was born to be on horseback. Her mother once rode a horse from southern Spain to Paris.

“She rode her horse right down the Champs-Élysées, right up to the Eiffel Tower, without asking anyone if she could. She just did it,” Whaley said. In 1988, her parents spent their honeymoon riding horses cross-country from Calgary, Alberta, to San Francisco.

From Montana, Whaley had planned to work at a roping horse training ranch near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. But, the Canadian border is closed. And, until this week, she couldn't get a flight home to Spain, which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in Europe.

“I guess I’ll just find some work in Spain until the border to Canada opens,” she said.

She has a gift for finding work. While in Uruguay, she decided to study American rodeo and ranch life as part of her book project.

“I started asking around if anyone knew of any real American cowboys who I could work for, cowboys who still move cattle on horseback, who work from a saddle. Proper, old-school cowboys,” she said.

A friend of a friend introduced her by email to Wade Sankey, whose family owns Sankey Pro Rodeo and runs a rodeo stock ranch in the coulees east of Joliet. In exchange for learning about western horsemanship and rodeo, she offered to work on the ranch for free.

“You can’t tell a story of value if you’re just being a tourist,” she said recently. “ … I’m not just a guest here, I’m a worker. The Sankeys are my boss. We’ve worked together, solved problems together. It’s a different kind of relationship than just being a guest.”

On the ranch, she has fixed fence, branded colts, “shoveled poo,” and from horseback rounded up bucking horses from their grassy range. And, she’s learned more about rodeo culture than she expected. As COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellations of rodeos all over the West, the Sankey family found themselves with lots of expensive rodeo stock to feed, but no rodeos. So, they organized their own “drive-in” rodeo on weekends at their Joliet ranch. That first weekend, more than 100 people attended over two days.

The young woman or horseback carrying the American flag into the arena for the national anthem was Whaley, wearing borrowed chaps and hat, and a red-spangled shirt.

“I know what the national flag means to people. It was a great honor to be a part of that,” she said. “And, it was literally my first rodeo.”

In England and Spain there is no rodeo, and Whaley acknowledges knowing little about the sport, and even being a little anti-rodeo before visiting the U.S.

She didn’t know rodeo horses are bred to buck; she thought the horses bucked because they couldn’t be broken, or had been driven mad by mishandling.

"They’re wild as birds, but they’re not screw-loose," she concludes of bucking horses in one of her online essays.

She also didn't know that in bronc riding, both the horse and the cowboy are scored.

“I didn’t know how much real skill it took, for both the cowboys and the horses” she said. “ … And the cowboys are all humble and fearless — and funny, so funny. They do this because they really love it, and so do the horses.”

That last point, about bucking horses loving to buck, is little controversial. Some say the flank strap cinched on bucking horses is abusive. But, Whaley said she's watched rodeo horses running loose in their pasture buck for fun, "because it feels good, like a dog careening about the garden with joy."

During her travels, she has marveled at how different cultures regard their work with horses. In England, where Whaley learned to show jump, horses are pets, a pampered companion to play with at leisure. In Spain, a horse is an animal, “a brute, that must be taught you are the boss,” she said. In Uruguay, a horse is a family member, an equal. “When introducing a saddle to a young horse, you let the horse smell it and you talk to the horse. ‘This, brother, is a saddle.'”

In the American West, the horse is a tool, she said.

“It has to be able to do a job, to move a cow. It has to be cared for and serviced like a skid-steer,” Whaley said. “If it can’t work, it’s not good for anything.”

That’s not to say Americans don’t have affection for their working horses.

“Americans love their horses, and admire each other’s horses. They remember each other’s horses,” she said. “I’ve heard someone recognize someone else’s horse and recall seeing it three months earlier at a horse sale.”

Whaley said she feels an urgency to document as many of the horse cultures as she can get to. Much of working life on horseback is being replaced by machines like motorized four-wheelers. Some cultures are ancient, rooted in a rural lifestyle that is quickly fading as the world modernizes and becomes more connected.

“I want to tell the stories of these cultures before they’re lost,” she said. “Rodeo isn’t going away … but it won’t be long before some of these deep, old traditional ways of doing things are gone forever.”