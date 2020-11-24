CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Luciana De Castro scored a 90.5-point ride to lead Team Bad Boy Mowers over Team Boot Barn, 266.75-265.25 at the Professional Bull Riders Air Force Reserve Cowboys For A Cause 2020 event Saturday.

Both Team Bad Boy Mowers and Team Boot Barn were a perfect 3-for-3 on the deck of the USS Lexington Museum aircraft carrier that is docked in Corpus Christi Bay.

Lucas Divino had a ride of 89.75 points for Team Bad Boy Mowers and Tye Chandler added a ride of 86.5 points.

For Team Boot Barn, Chase Dougherty scored 90.75 points for the top ride of the event. Cody Teel and Keyshawn Whitehorse each posted a score of 87.25 points.

Edgar's Parker Breding was on Team Pendleton Whisky, but did not post a score in his attempt as he was thrown at 4.43 seconds.

The special team tournament raised $250,000 for Operation Homefront and other military charities with support of league partners according to a PBR press release.

