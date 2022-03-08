ARLINGTON, Texas — World No. 1 Daylon Swearingen scored two 90-point rides to lead the Team USA Eagles to a repeat as the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup champion.
Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, served as captain for the Eagles. He was a late selection to the team to fill in for an injured Boudreaux Campbell according to a PBR news release.
Swearingen gave the Eagles an early lead when he scored a 90.5-point ride aboard Body Count Saturday at AT&T Stadium. His 91.5-point effort when matched with Diddy Wa Diddy clinched the Global Cup for the Eagles.
Swearingen's teammate, Dalton Kasel had the high-marked ride of the event with a score of 92 aboard Moonlight Party.
Chase Dougherty, a former Montana State rodeo cowboy, also played a part in the Eagles' victory in the team event with 83 points aboard Guess Eyes Right.
The Eagles were a near perfect 6 for 7 and earned 527 points. Team Brazil was second with a 5 of 7 showing for 433.75. Team Mexico was third (1-7-89.25), Team Australia fourth (1-7-88.5), Team Canada fifth (1-7-84) and Team USA Wolves rounded out the scores (0-7-0).
According to a PBR news release, the Team USA Eagles have now won the most Global Cups in the history of the event with three victories. The Eagles won the inaugural Global Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in 2017 and have won the two most recent iterations of the tourney in Texas in 2020 and 2022.
Dakota Louis of Browning was a member of the all Native American Wolves, as was Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota. Lawrence served as the captain for the Wolves.
