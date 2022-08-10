Xtreme Bulls Gavin Michel

Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Missouri, rides Tool Box during the Xtreme Bulls event Wednesday at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula. Michel was one of many cowboys that failed to make it to the eight-second buzzer. The event was won by Braden Richardson of Texas and Jared Parsonage of Canada with identical scores of 82.

MISSOULA — Eight-second rides proved few and far between Wednesday night in the Xtreme Bulls rodeo event at the Western Montana Fair.

Braden Richardson of Texas was one of the first cowboys to climb aboard a critter and he posted a score of 82, figuring it probably wouldn't be good enough. As it turned out, his effort on Stir Crazy garnered him a share of the championship in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Jared Parsonage of Canada took his turn late and managed to match Richardson's score aboard Hou's Counting. He sits at No. 17 in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association world rankings, so the win was critical in his bid to  qualify for the National Finals Rodeo by cracking the top 15.

A total of 25 cowboys competed and only four recorded scores. Hayes Thayne Weight of Utah took third with a score of 80.5 aboard Lil Man. Kobe Curtis Whitford of Cut Bank took fourth with a score of 76 aboard Fugazi.

