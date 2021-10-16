MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jesse Petri of Dublin, Texas, captured his first career Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour victory Saturday here at the Monster Energy Invitational.

Petri was 2 for 3 overall with a score of 89 points in the first round and 87.5 in the championship round for an aggregate of 176.5 and 126 points. World No. 2 Kaique Pacheco, who won the first round with a 91, had an 84.5 in the second and didn't post a score in the final round for an aggregate of 175.5 and 91.5 points.

Eli Vastbinder placed third with a line of 86.5-0-87.25 for 173.5 and 71 points in the standings.

Top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme missed the event with a groin injury.

Montana bull rider Dakota Louis didn't post a score.

The UTB will next be in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the final regular-season stop of 2021, Oct. 23-24.

