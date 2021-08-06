BILLINGS — Everyone involved agreed that they were heading into uncharted territory for the 2021 rodeo season.
The COVID pandemic wreaked havoc with the 2020 schedule, limiting the Northern Rodeo Association and Northern Women’s Rodeo Association to just 13 events, less than half of previous years.
They were also forced to cancel the popular NRA/NWRA Finals, which helps determine the year-end champions, because of financial constraints.
How would the Mountain Health Co-op Tour fare for 2021?
“Coming off of 2020, there were a lot of unknowns,” said Theresa Sorlie, the executive secretary for the NRA/NWRA. “Comparing back to 2019, we are up all the way around. I think we have exceeded our numbers.”
And the numbers don’t lie.
The synergy between hard-working rodeo committees and contestants eager to get back into the arena has made it a banner year for the organizations.
Using 2019 for comparison, membership and entries are up.
“The numbers for our new members is insane,” Sorlie said.
There are 28 rodeos on the Mountain Health Co-op Tour this summer, scheduled from corner to corner across the state.
Entering the stretch run in August, there were 10 rodeos remaining for competitors to jockey into the top 10 of the standings and qualify for the Finals, scheduled Oct. 28-30 in Kalispell.
Through the end of July, contestants from 100 different Montana communities have returned home with money in their pockets from sanctioned events. So strong is the Mountain Health Co-op Tour reputation, entries have included cowboys and cowgirls from five different states and Canada.
More than $350,000 has already been paid out, and with conclusion of the regular season on Labor Day weekend, that number will surpass a half-million dollars.
This year has seen an infusion of national teenage talent, along with a group of women from the national champion Montana State University rodeo program all over the standings. Brice Patterson of Bozeman leads both the all-around cowboy and bareback riding standings, while Bella Fossum of the Bobcats is atop the standings for all-around cowgirl and barrel racing.
The bareback standings are dominated by teenagers, while four of the five top breakaway ropers competed for MSU.
“We’re all friends,” said Fossum of the Bobcat contingent. “We cheer for each other and like to see each other do well.”
The NRA and NWRA has had a long relationship with high school contestants, offering a discount on their permit or free permits to the state champions.
“You can see the influence of the high school kids,” said Sorlie. “We’re excited to be growing and bringing in new members.
“Obviously, the future does look bright.”
NOTES: The Mountain Health Co-op Tour was off last weekend, allowing competitors and their horses a chance to rest. The tour resumed on Thursday in Dodson, with rodeos in Superior and Townsend on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.