Kaique Pacheco scored a 91-point ride to win the first round of the PBR Monster Energy Invitational on Friday in Manchester, N.H. 

 Photo courtesy Andy Watson/Bull Stock Media

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kaique "Ice Man" Pacheco started a new streak on Friday during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Invitational.

The world's second-ranked bull rider, who had been bucked off his previous five bulls according to a PBR news release, scored a 91-point ride aboard Dirty Sancho for the round-one victory.

Pacheco earned 29 points and is now within 697.5 points of fellow Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme, who is out with a groin injury.

Browning's Dakota Louis didn't post a score.

Finishing second in the round was Jesse Petri with an 89 and Eli Vastbinder was third with an 86.5.

The tour stop will conclude on Saturday with the second and championship rounds.

