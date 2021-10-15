MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kaique "Ice Man" Pacheco started a new streak on Friday during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Invitational.
The world's second-ranked bull rider, who had been bucked off his previous five bulls according to a PBR news release, scored a 91-point ride aboard Dirty Sancho for the round-one victory.
Pacheco earned 29 points and is now within 697.5 points of fellow Brazilian Jose Vitor Leme, who is out with a groin injury.
Browning's Dakota Louis didn't post a score.
Finishing second in the round was Jesse Petri with an 89 and Eli Vastbinder was third with an 86.5.
The tour stop will conclude on Saturday with the second and championship rounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.