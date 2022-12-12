BILLINGS — For some local residents, the annual Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo marks the start to their Christmas season.
And that’s fitting for western sports fans and those that just like a good sporting performance as the stars of rodeo will be aiming to shine brightly in Billings at the event Saturday.
And while live sports lineups are always subject to change, many of those cowboys and bucking broncs and bulls expected to compete beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark have performed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the past.
In fact 12 saddle bronc riders, six bareback riders, and one bull rider all just wrapped up their 2022 seasons at the WNFR in Las Vegas this past Saturday night.
Included in the saddle bronc field is Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, who won his third world saddle bronc title in 2022.
“Our saddle bronc will be really fantastic,” said Teddi Vogel, executive director of the Chase Hawks Memorial Association.
All of last year’s Chase Hawks winners are also slated to defend their titles in bareback rider Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, bull rider Blaine Beaty of Deer Creek, Minnesota, and saddle bronc rider Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada.
The stock contractors for the rodeo are Brookman Rodeo, Powder River Rodeo, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, and Painted Pony Pro Rodeo.
The PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Horse of the Year Black Tie, owned by Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics, is on the stock list for the rodeo.
“The list of stock is pretty impressive,” said Vogel.
The rodeo is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. Vogel said all proceeds from the rodeo go to the group’s crisis fund, which provides financial assistance to families facing a crisis.
With the goodwill spirit of the rodeo, it is easy to see why top cowboys and stock contractors have been willing and eager to come to Billings every December for 27 years now to put on a rodeo a week after the NFR has concluded and right before Christmas.
“Cowboys as a general rule like to give back. They are a pretty generous bunch,” said Vogel.
It also doesn’t hurt that the event has a purse of $75,000 and large crowds traditionally gather to cheer on their favorite competitors.
“They really enjoy it,” Vogel said of the cowboys. “The crowd is one of the best ones they ride in front of, they love the stock and appreciate the reason behind this rodeo.”
The announcer will be Will Rasmussen and the bull fighters are Dusty Tuckness and Nate Jestes.
Country music artist Ned LeDoux will perform after the rodeo and a spectator's rodeo ticket admits them to the concert. Those who want to “dance in the dirt” can upgrade their ticket for $20.
Vogel said from the feedback she receives that the fans enjoy the Chase Hawks rodeo, commenting “a lot of families tell us they start Christmas by going to Chase Hawks.”
She also said the event is a win-win for all involved as the cowboys have a chance to earn some money and kick-start their 2023 PRCA season as spectators enjoy some top-level competition, all while helping raise money the crisis fund.
“It’s a great opportunity to help out your community and a great way to start the holiday season,” Vogel said. “It’s a great opportunity for folks to support a local charity and have a fun time at the same time.”
