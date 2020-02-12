ARLINGTON, Texas — Browning's Dakota Louis was added to the Team USA Wolves roster for the PBR Global Cup USA event Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium here.

Louis replaces Ryan Dirteater on Team USA Wolves. Dirteater is sidelined with an upper back injury.

Louis was selected as the Team USA Wolves' alternate in 2019. 

Reigning PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg and Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls are members of the Team USA Eagles.

