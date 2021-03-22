BILLINGS — Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16.
It will be the 26th straight year that the circuit's elite series tour has stopped in the Magic City. The Billings stop is the longest-running event for the PBR.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets at metrapark.com or pbr.com. Tickets range in price from $15 to $105, excluding taxes and venue fees.
The event is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. on May 14, 6:45 p.m. on May 15 and 1:45 p.m. on May 16.
According to a PBR press release, the league and Metra staff have worked together on the following safety protocols during the ongoing coronavirus crisis: the event will be at a reduced capacity for increased social distancing; "pod seating" will be used; there will be a reliance on cashless and contact-less concessions; and PBR staff and athletes will be required to wear masks and undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
Last September at the Metra, Jose Vitor Leme won his third straight elite series stop en route to winning the world championship.
Jess Lockwood, a two-time world champion from Volborg, and Montana's Flint Rasmussen, the longtime exclusive entertainer of the PBR, are also expected to be in Billings — with Lockwood aiming to ride the "rankest bucking bulls in the business" and Rasmussen entertaining the crowd.
