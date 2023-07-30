HELENA — Timmy Sparing likes the Last Chance Stampede.

Not only is it the hometown rodeo for the Helena native, a steer wrestler, but he’s won it for the second time in his career.

In front of a sellout crowd, the 34-year-old Sparing made a 3.6-second run, to best the number two man, Jake Nelson, Whitehall, by one-tenth of a second. Sparing’s first Stampede win was in 2016.

Steer wrestlers often ride each other’s horses, and that was the case with Sparing. He rode Nelson’s horse, and has since the spring.

Watching John Wayne movies with his granddad as a kid, Sparing dreamed of being a cowboy. He became friends with steer wrestler and world champ Ty Erickson when the two were students at Capital High School.

Sparing qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2022.

He married Danielle Wright in October of last year, and stays closer to home now, rodeoing in the circuit. A barrel racer, Danielle made an 18.97 run during the Saturday performance.

Competing in front of the hometown crowd can be stressful, Sparing said. The Stampede “is probably one of the rodeos I get the most nervous for.” He’s competed on big stages like the Wrangler NFR and the Calgary Stampede, but “I don’t even know if I’m that nervous at the (National) Finals or Calgary. I have a lot of family in the crowd. It’s just one of those deals, I guess.”

Sparing is ranked 10th in the Montana Circuit; he’s competed at the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo twice and at the Texas Circuit Finals three times. He won the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo year-end and average for the 2022 season.

The win is impetus to keep going, he said. “You get greedy and keep going to try to win more.”

A world champion horse showed off at the Last Chance Stampede.

Virgil, a 15-year-old gray gelding owned by C5 Rodeo of Alberta, Canada, carried bareback rider Cole Franks to a win at the 2023 Stampede.

The big gray, who’s won numerous awards, was the mount for last year’s bareback champ Rocker Steiner as well.

Franks was 91.5 points on the horse, a half-point from the arena record set last year by Steiner.

It was a horse that Franks had dreamt of riding.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I’ve dreamed of getting on this horse since I first started, actually before I even started rodeoing. When I saw his name by mine (in the draw), I was, ‘OK, the dreams are real.’”

The 22-year-old experienced nerves before the ride, but it didn’t affect his performance.

“It’s kinda hard not to be scared, getting on that horse,” he said. “I was nervous for sure. But that horse is so much fun. There’s so much power going on in that horse. You know, watching him, he looks like he’s easy to ride. He is not. He’s very strong, one of the strongest horses I’ve been on.”

Franks and the horse got their start in the same place.

Maury Tate, a stock contractor who produces the nightly Cody, Wyoming, rodeo, started the horse at the rodeo. Franks honed his bareback riding skills at the same rodeo a few years after Virgil was purchased by Vern McDonald of C5 Rodeo.

The horse has mellowed since then, he said. “I have a picture of Virgil jumping out of the arena, clearing the seven-foot fence, leaping over it with a bronc saddle on,” he said. “He acted like he’d never seen a person.”

Franks’ mom and girlfriend reminded him all day to ask someone to videotape the ride so they could watch it.

“They’ve blown up my phone all day, to make sure I get a video,” he said.

“I might have to walk around the stands, asking for videos, to get different angles for them,” he joked.

He is a two-time Wrangler NFR qualifier (2021-2022) and is ranked 20th in the world standings.

Virgil won the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year twice (2017-2018) and the Canadian Rodeo Horse of the Year the same two years. He’s been the PRCA Reserve Bareback Horse of the Year three times and has been selected to buck at the Wrangler NFR eight times.

During the rodeo, the annual Spirit of the West Award was given. Renamed the Hester Rea Memorial Spirit of the West Award, it was presented to Dr. Tia Nelson DVM. Dr. Nelson has volunteered her skills, abilities, and time to the Last Chance Stampede, attending every performance and every after-hour run in slack for the last 22 years. The award has extra significance to Nelson; she became friends with Jack, Hester’s husband, after Hester died and named one of her fillies Hester in honor of Jack’s wife.

Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Washington, won the all-around title for his earnings in two events: the saddle bronc riding and bull riding. For his efforts, he won an elk ivory 14-karat gold ring, custom made by Jensen Jewelers.

Other 2023 Last Chance Stampede champions include team ropers Dustin Bird, Cut Bank and Ike Folsom, Dillon(4.5 seconds); saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta (86 points); tie-down roper Haven Meged, Miles City(9.1 seconds); breakaway roper Georgia Orahood, Malta (2.2 seconds); barrel racer Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas (17.57) and bull rider Tristan O’Neal, Valier, (83.5).

The 63rd edition of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair will be held July 24-27, 2024.

Photos: Day 3 of the Last Chance Rodeo and Stampede