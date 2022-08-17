BILLINGS — The three-day Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo is Thursday, Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The rodeo, a yearly staple of the MontanaFair night shows, will feature 7 p.m. performances all three nights.
Tickets range from $12.50 to $25 and are available at metrapark.com or the MetraPark box office.
The Yellowstone River Roundup, featuring a purse of $50,000, has been a PRCA sanctioned rodeo since 2012.
Team roping and tie-down roping slack performances are set for Friday morning. The slack performance for barrel racing is Friday night.
On Thursday, several top Montana steer wrestlers are entered according to daysheets on ProRodeo.com. Ty Erickson of Helena, the fifth-ranked cowboy in the PRCA steer wrestling standings and the 2019 world champion, is entered as is No. 10 Timmy Sparing of Helena. No. 16 Bridger Chambers of Stevensville is also in the lineup.
The top tie-down roper in the world — Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico — is entered in Thursday’s performance.
Caleb Bennett of Corvallis, fifth in the PRCA bareback riding standings, is entered in the Friday performance.
Former world champion saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse of Fromberg is set to compete on Friday. Kruse won his world title in 2009. Other notable saddle bronc riders entered Friday are No. 16 Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, and No. 12 Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge.
World No. 4 tie-down roper Haven Meged of Miles City, the 2019 world titlist, is set to compete on Friday.
Connor Murnion of Jordan will compete in both bull riding and saddle bronc on Friday.
World No. 1 team roping header Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, and his partner top-ranked heeler Junior Nogueira of Brazil are set to compete on Saturday. The duo were the world titlists last year.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who attended school in Circle and currently resides in Oelrichs, South Dakota, is set to compete Saturday. Lockhart qualified for her 15th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year. She is ranked 24th in the world standings.
