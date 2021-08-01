CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Twin Bridges cowboy Newt Novich won the steer wrestling championship in record-tying time Sunday at the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in front of a sold-out crowd of 14,925.
Novich's time of 5.1 in the finals go-round helped earn him $11,846 for the week.
The arena standard was established by Rick Myhre in 2004, when the event had a 30-foot head start instead of the current 20. His time was crucial because two other cowboys finished in under six seconds.
“It didn’t hit me right away, but when I got over (to the award presentation) they told me I had tied the arena record," Novich said. "Let alone to win this, but to tie the arena record, that’s just icing on the cake right there.”
Novich was sixth in the second semifinals with a time of 8.4. He had a time of 7.4 in the first qualifier and 8.7 in the second for a 16.1 slack average entering the semifinals.
Among other competitors with Montana ties, Edgar's Parker Breding was third in bull riding with an 85 on the final day and Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks tied for third in the saddle bronc with an 87.50. Breding, who won the second semifinal with an 85 and the second performance with an 82, earned $3,195.92; Brooks, who took the second semifinal with an 87.5, pocketed $588.59.
Vida native Lisa Lockhart, who now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, was fifth in barrel racing with a time of 17.64 to earn $4,560.57 for the week.
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the all-around championship for the second consecutive time. He won in 2019 as well; the 2020 event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The total payoff for the rodeo was $1 million.
