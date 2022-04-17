TULSA, Okla. — Jose Vitor Leme appears to be heating up with the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast series rolling into First Interstate Arena at MetraPark April 29-May 1.
The two-time defending PBR world champion won the UTB event in Tulsa on Saturday and is now ranked fourth in the world standings. Leme, the back-to-back winner when the series has stopped in Billings the past two seasons, was returning to competition after sustaining a jaw injury in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and missing two elite series stops.
Leme, the only rider to ride all three of his bulls in Tulsa, is seeking an unprecedented third straight gold buckle at the World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas. Only two more events, including the annual stop in Billings, remain in the regular season. On Friday and Saturday, a PBR premier series event will be contested in Nampa, Idaho.
Leme, who had rides of 89.75, 88.5 and 94 points, earned 143.5 points for the victory to pull within 229.5 points of world No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira, who placed fifth with two successful rides of 87.75 and 82.5 to net 41 points.
According to a PBR press release, event leader Austin Richardson of Dallas was unable to attempt his final draw in Tulsa after sustaining a broken collarbone when successfully riding Mike’s Effect in the second round. Richardson placed third with rides of 94.5 and 87.5. Rafael Henrique dos Santos was second with a 91.5 in the second round and 91.25 in the championship round. Cody Teel was fourth with scores of 88.25 and 91.5 points.
Richardson had won the UTB event in Tacoma, Washington, the week before.
Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty placed 14th with a score of 84.25 points in the second round to net 11 points in the standings. Dougherty is now ranked 10th in the standings and has earned $107,846.33 this year.
Montana cowboys Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis were entered in Tulsa, but didn't post a score. Triplett is 25th in the standings and Louis 40th.
The week prior, Triplett was 10th in Tacoma and Louis 32nd. Dougherty didn't place in Tacoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.