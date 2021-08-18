BILLINGS — Fans will have the chance to watch six-time PRCA world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey and several other top cowboys and cowgirls perform as rodeo returns to MontanaFair beginning Thursday.
The Northern Hotel presents the Yellowstone River Roundup sponsored by Shipton’s Big R will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday with performances at 7 p.m. nightly at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The 26-year-old Salado, Texas, bull rider currently leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in bull riding with $177,895.09 in winnings. Kimzey won the world championship from 2014-19, and finished in fifth place in the final standings in 2020. Kimzey is scheduled to perform Saturday.
Last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment at the fair was scaled back. However, this year the rodeo returns. Unlike recent times the rodeo will be held at the Metra, and not in front of the grandstands — which have since been razed.
“Our livestock will perform just as well, if not better as the arena is smaller,” said Wade Sankey, co-owner of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, which is the rodeo producer and stock contractor. “And personally, I’m looking forward to the air conditioning.”
MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie said there is more energy around this year’s fair and having a rodeo is part of that.
“Absolutely, we are excited to have the fair back in its full iteration,” Massie said, “including the rodeo. We are excited to have the cowboys come in.”
With rain and chilly weather in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, competitors won’t have to worry about conditions and fans won’t have to deal with the rain.
“If it’s chilly and wet outside, it won’t be in First Interstate Arena,” said Massie.
There will be slack competition for steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping at 10 a.m. on Friday. Admission for the round of slack is included with fair gate admission, said Massie. A round of barrel racing slack is set for after the Friday performance.
Other top cowboys and cowgirls scheduled to compete are: bareback riders Caleb Bennett of Corvallis on Saturday and Jesse Pope of Waverly, Kansas, on Friday; saddle bronc riders Chase Books of Deer Lodge and Sage Newman of Melstone on Friday; bull riders Parker Breding of Edgar and Dakota Louis of Browning on Thursday and Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, on Saturday; barrel racer Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, South Dakota, on Saturday; steer wrestlers Jacob Talley of Keatchie, Louisiana, on Thursday, along with Bridger Chambers of Stevensville and Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alberta, on Saturday; team ropers Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, and Junior Nogueira of Brazil in slack Friday; and tie-down ropers Haven Meged of Miles City and Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, along with steer wrestler Ty Erickson of Helena in slack Friday morning.
Bareback rider Richmond Champion of Stevensville is slated to perform on Saturday if not in the short-go in Caldwell, Idaho.
Erickson and Meged were both world champions in 2019. Jesse Kruse of Fromberg, the 2009 world champion in saddle bronc, is also entered on Friday.
Other cowboys of local interest entered include steer wrestler Newt Novich of Twin Bridges, who won Cheyenne Frontier Days, and team ropers Brady Tryan of Huntley and his cousin Chase Tryan of Helena, along with many more.
Brady Tryan will partner with Justin Viles of Cody, Wyoming, and the duo is entered in the Friday performance. Chase Tryan will team with Brenten Hall of Jay, Oklahoma, and they will compete in the slack Friday. Novich is also in the slack round.
Tickets range in price from $12.50 to $30.50 nightly.
Overall, Sankey said it should be a good three days of rodeo.
“It will be a great event, fast-paced and lots of great rodeo livestock and contestants,” he said. “With air conditioning and fair food, you can’t beat it.”
NOTES: Day sheets should be posted on prorodeo.com. Entries are subject to change. … Brooks is 4th in the PRCA standings and Newman 11th in saddle bronc. … Bennett is ranked fourth in the world in bareback, while Pope is sixth. … Frost is 3rd and Breding is 8th in the PRCA bull riding standings, while Louis is ranked 42nd in the PBR Unleash The Beast Tour standings and competed at the Metra when the circuit stopped in Billings in May. … Talley is the No. 1 steer wrestler in the world and has earned $113,039.97, Guenthner is No. 7 and Erickson is ranked 14th. … Smidt is ranked No. 3 and Meged 9th in tie-down roping. … Champion is 8th in the standings in bareback. … Lockhart is the 25th ranked barrel racer. … Driggers (header) and Nogueira (heeler) are ranked third; Chase Tryan is 10th best in the team roping heelers standings. … Brady Tryan is 46th ranked amongst team roping headers. … Lockhart grew up outside of Vida.
