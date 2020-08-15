DARBY — She conveys confidence as she directs a stray calf out of the arena.
The way she sits tall in the saddle, the words she uses to coax critters, it's all quite impressive for the casual city slicker.
On this Saturday morning in sunny Darby, Ryanne Tracy is more than just a decorated cowgirl taking part in the annual Wild West Rodeo. The 24-year-old Victor native is running the show in a women's breakaway roping event that has attracted 25 competitors.
"It's great to see her doing this," said Brooke Hirschy of Jackson, Montana, who took top honors overall in the day event and collected more than $2,000. "My sisters and I have done a few before and it takes a lot of work to put one on and keep everybody happy with what you're doing. She's done a good job."
Tracy has an impressive rodeo resume. In high school she won state championships in breakaway roping and goat tying. At Montana State she earned Big Sky Region titles in breakaway roping, goat tying and all-around.
As an organizer, she has great timing and business savvy. Her willingness to stage three jackpot events amid the coronavirus pandemic, complete with her own calves, has paid off.
"I'm not much of a 9-to-5 person," said Tracy, who majored in marketing at Montana State and went on to study agriculture education at Cal Poly, where she competed for the rodeo team. "I like to be on the ranch.
"I'm just going to try to see if I can make a living in rodeo (competing and organizing) before I go and actually get a legit job. I've traveled all my life so traveling to rodeos comes naturally for me."
Rodeo and ranching is very much a family affair for Tracy. Her grandfather and uncle are career ranchers and Ryanne is thankful for their guidance. Her mom, Shelli, competed for MSU and was the Big Sky Region all around cowgirl several years. Her sister, Raegan, earned a Big Sky title in 2015.
"My mom helps out as the secretary for my breakaway ropings now, and my brother has been secretary in the past," she noted. "My uncle Lloyd (Rennaker) is the announcer and my boyfriend, Chase Onaka, is our flagger.
"That's one thing I learned fast organizing my first roping event — I didn't have enough help and I have to be more organized. Finding help can be hard sometimes and I'm grateful for my family's help."
Tracy showed flashes of her champion form in posting a time of 3.52 seconds Saturday morning. She practices almost every night and she's encouraged by the progress of her young horses.
No one was more thankful for Tracy's organizing efforts Saturday than Hirschy, who went on to compete again Saturday night in a second breakaway roping event in the Darby Wild West Rodeo.
"Finally getting to go somewhere and compete is pretty exciting," said the 28-year-old Twin Bridges grad. "My horse worked really good in this set up.
"I usually run every weekend in the summer but this is my first rodeo this summer. To find a rodeo this year, especially close like this ... Just a well-run event and getting to compete again (Saturday) night is a bonus for me."
Saturday morning's competition included a large number of Montana breakaway ropers. Annie Alexander of Florence posted an impressive time of 2.31 seconds and Whitney Levine of Wolf Creek had a time of 2.87 seconds.
