BILLINGS — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood will miss six months due to a torn hamstring, the Professional Bull Riders announced Tuesday.

An MRI on Monday revealed a complete left hamstring tear, which Lockwood suffered during a 91.5-point ride on I'm Legit Too on Sunday at the Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. The Volborg native will undergo reconstructive surgery next week.

Lockwood, 22, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday morning. The post includes videos of the ride that caused the injury.

Lockwood tore his hamstring during the dismount. His spur got caught in the bull rope, which "resulted in me completely tearing all my hamstring muscles away from my hip bone," he wrote on Instagram.

"(I) can’t thank my wife enough for babysitting me while i can’t do a damn thing," wrote Lockwood, whose wife is barrel racer Hailey Kinsel Lockwood. "I’ll be back in to time with great doctors and great Physical Therapists, and for that I’m thankful!"

In November, Lockwood won his second world championship, becoming the youngest two-time world champion in PBR history. He earned the 2019 title despite sitting out three months with a broken collarbone, and multiple injuries caused him to miss seven events in 2017, the year he won his first championship.

Before this season, Lockwood had missed 25 premier series events in his four-year career, according to the PBR.

The broken collarbone prevented Lockwood from competing in last year's PBR Billings Invitational, and he'll miss it again this season. The 2020 Billings Invitational will run from April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Tags

Load comments