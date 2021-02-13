DEL RIO, Texas — Montana's Jess Lockwood sure knows how to make a return ride.
The two-time PBR world champion scored a 87-point ride aboard Skull Crusher to tie for third with Keyshawn Whitehorse in the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast American Roots Edition Built Ford Tough Invitational.
A PBR news release noted it was a chilly day at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, but the cold didn't seem to bother Lockwood — who was returning after missing two events with a broken jaw.
Lockwood, who suffered the injury on his first bull of the year at the season-opening event, scored the 87-point ride despite "exiting the chutes backwards" according to a PBR release.
Although the circumstances were different last season, Lockwood had another comeback ride for a score last September in Billings. Lockwood had suffered a serious hamstring injury that required surgery in March. However when the PBR premier series stopped in the Magic City, Lockwood celebrated a triumphant homecoming with his first ride since returning from the injury at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in September with an 84-point effort. With Saturday's performance in Texas, the Volborg cowboy seems to have made a pattern of marking his return with a big ride.
Rafael Henrique dos Santos was first with an 89.5 and Mason Taylor second with an 89.25.
Montana's Dakota Louis was among the cowboys whom the bulls bettered on Saturday as only seven bull riders scored successful, 8-second rides in the cold.
Round two is on Sunday.
The PBR had earlier announced that it was returning to its roots for the start of this season. As part of that initiative, the circuit is currently holding its top series Unleash The Beast tour events in outdoor venues across the southern United States.
