ST. LOUIS — Volborg bull rider and defending world champion Jess Lockwood placed fifth at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast U.S. Border Patrol Invitational here on Sunday.
After finishing the last two seasons runner-up in the world championship race, Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil won his league-leading third premier series event with a 3-for-3 performance to further extend his lead atop the world rankings.
Leme earned a check for $39,632.86, in addition to 119 world points. He now holds the largest lead atop the world rankings thus far in 2020, 115 points in front of the second-ranked Lockwood.
Lockwood began the event in dominating fashion, riding Ghost Rider for 86.5 points and Soup in a Group for 88.5 points, to enter the championship round as the high-marked rider in the aggregate.
Lockwood was then bested by his final bull, dispatched in 5.17 seconds by Bezerk, preventing him from winning an elite series event for the second time this season.
With a 2-for-3 showing, Lockwood earned $9.452.86 and 41 world points, rising from No. 3 to No. 2 in the standings.
Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett placed 15th with one ride for 83.75 points and earned two world standings points.
