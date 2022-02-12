OKLAHOMA CITY — Two-time world bull riding champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg separated his left shoulder and was seen in a sling during the PBR Express Ranches Invitational on Friday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood has his arm in a sling. Lockwood says he dislocated his left shoulder tonight.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) February 12, 2022
The PBR listed Lockwood as "Out" late Friday. Justin Felisko of PBR.com also tweeted Lockwood's injury.
Lockwood, 24, ranked 37th in the world entering the weekend, lasted less than three seconds on Sammy.
Lockwood was coming off his best showing of 2022 last week. He earned $2,983.33 by finishing sixth at the Ariat Invitational in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lockwood, the world champion in 2017 and again in 2019, was also injured in Oklahoma City in April 2021.
