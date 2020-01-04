NEW YORK — Canadian cowboy Dakota Buttar won round two of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden on Saturday with an 88-point ride.
Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood, the defending event and world champion, was bucked off. Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett also did not record a score.
Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil sits atop the leaderboard and is one of 10 riders to be a perfect 2-for-2.
On Sunday, the third and championship rounds will be contested.
