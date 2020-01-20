MANCHESTER, N.H. — That didn't take long.
Reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood captured his first victory of the 2020 season on Sunday.
With the victory, the 22-year-old two-time world champion from Volborg is also back atop the world standings.
Lockwood's younger brother, Jake, also made his elite series debut over the weekend.
En route to victory at the Manchester Invitational, the Volborg cowboy was 3-for-3 at the third Unleash The Beast tour event of the season, the first time the series has stopped in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Jess Lockwood started strong Sunday, bucking to a 90.5-point ride on Apocalypse to capture the second round.
His second 90-point effort of the season allowed Lockwood to punch his ticket to the championship round, and put him at the top of the event standings, earning him the first pick in the bull draft.
Lockwood selected Big Black, a bull known to generate big scores and propel riders to elite series glory according to a PBR press release.
Five riders won premier series events last season courtesy of a 90-point ride aboard Big Black according to a PBR news release. Daylon Swearingen became the latest rider to earn a victory on the bull last weekend in Chicago — his first on the Unleash The Beast tour — after riding Big Black for 91.75 points.
The final cowboy out, Lockwood brought the crowd to its feet when he topped the championship round with 92.25 points.
Lockwood now leads the series in most 90-point rides with three, and round wins with four.
Lockwood earned $39,980 and 128 world points. After entering the event ranked fourth, Lockwood jumped to the top of the standings — 14.5 points ahead of No. 2 Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil.
In the first round on Saturday, Lockwood recorded the fourth-best score of the night after covering Comanche for 86.5 points.
The top five placers all finished 3 for 3. Colten Jesse placed second with scores of 87.25, 87.5 and 88.75. Vieira was third and recorded scores 84.25, 90.25 and 88.5. Jose Vitor Leme, who Lockwood battled for the world championship last season, was fourth and Dener Barbosa placed fifth.
Lockwood started the year with a third-place finish in the season-opening major at Madison Square Garden in New York. Last weekend, Lockwood placed seventh in Chicago.
Jake Lockwood, 19, recorded a score of 82.25 points in the first round on Saturday. He did not record another score and finished in 21st place.
The PBR Unleash The Beast tour stops in Sacramento, California, Jan. 24-26.
The series will make its annual stop in Billings April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
